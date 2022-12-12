A proposal to connect up to 222 rural Le Sueur County households to high speed internet is ready to launch with the backing of the state of Minnesota.
Bevcomm's planned fiber-optic network, serving Montgomery, Lexington and Sharon townships, was one of 61 projects benefiting from nearly $100 million in state Border to Border grants.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded a $941,000 grant to the $1.9 million project, which will offer 1 Gbps upstream and downstream connection speeds to a swath of unserved residences, businesses and farms located south and west of the city of Montgomery and north of the city of Le Center.
"We're excited. It's going to bring needed broadband services to rural areas," said Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin.
The project is focused primarily in Montgomery Township, in which up to 152 locations could benefit. An estimated 89 homes in Lexington Township and six homes in Sharon Township could access coverage as well.
The county's share of the project cost, approximately $350,000, will be reimbursed by Montgomery, Lexington and Sharon townships over a period of 10 years, with no added interest. Each township is expected to dedicate $1,500 oer benefitting location in their respective borders.
Martin said the county will dig into its reserves to pay for the front-end cost, rather than county tax dollars.
The nearly $99.6 million slate of Border-to-Border grants announced by Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday set the record for Minnesota's largest single investment in broadband infrastructure. Over 33,000 homes and businesses across 48 counties are anticipated to receive broadband coverage.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family — no matter where you live.”
The funding represents a massive expansion of the Border-to-Border program. This single investment of $99.6 million is equivalent to over three-quarters of total Border-to-Border grant dollars distributed since its inception in 2014. Up to this point, DEED had provided nearly $130 million in Border-to-Border grants to provide high speed internet access to more than 57,000 homes and businesses.
The investment includes funding primarily from two sources — half of a $50 million appropriation from the state legislature and $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Le Sueur County didn't get everything it wanted out the grant distribution. however. Mediacom, in partnership with the county, made an unsuccessful bid for $470,000 for a broadband project targeting Kasota Township. Had the application been approved, the infrastructure would have reached 280 households and businesses, including Lake Washington Park and Campground, and 61 completely unserved households.
But new opportunities for funding are right around the corner. DEED is opening applications around Dec. 19 for $67.6 million for broadband deployment ($25 million from the Legislature and $42.6 million in federal funding).
“Broadband is the plumbing of the twenty-first century — without it, businesses and households can’t participate in today’s economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We’re proud to work with broadband providers and offer these historic grants that will empower more growth and more equity in our state.”