Le Sueur County Broadband map

Bevcomm, in partnership with Le Sueur County, was awarded a $940,000 Border-to-Border grant to construct a fiber optic network reaching over 200 rural households and businesses in Montgomery, Lexington and Sharon Townships. The purple border represents the proposed project area. Locations in red are unserved by high speed internet and locations shaded purple are currently underserved.

A proposal to connect up to 222 rural Le Sueur County households to high speed internet is ready to launch with the backing of the state of Minnesota.


