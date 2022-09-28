Seeking to finance increasing fuel and salary costs and new equipment for the Highway Department and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary 7.7% increase to the 2023 levy.
The preliminary $26 million levy approved Monday is a $1.89 million increase over last year’s $24.6 million total. But this isn’t the final number. Between now and December, Le Sueur County may lower — but not raise — the levy amount. The final budget and levy is scheduled to be adopted at the Dec. 13 County Board meeting following a public hearing at 6:30 p.m.
“The conversation that was had to day, [the County Board] would like to see the levy below 7%,” said County Administrator Joe Martin.
Under the preliminary increase, tax rates would fall by around 5%, decreasing the tax burden on any property that did no see their values rise.
But most residential property owners are likely to see a substantial jump in their tax bill as a result of recent property valuations in the wake of a hot real estate market.
The average residential property in Le Sueur County witnessed a 20% jump in home value. In 2021, the median home valued at $226,000 is now worth $271,000. That property owner would have paid $1,153 in property taxes last year and would pay $1,286 in taxes next year if the preliminary levy is finalized as is — an 11.5% ($133) increase to their tax bill.
While residential properties skyrocketed in value, commercial and agricultural properties in Le Sueur County have not experienced the same growth. This results in a greater share of the tax burden falling on residential property owners.
“If we had a 0% [change in the] levy, residential properties would still see a slight increase in their tax share because of how that burden calculation went,” said Martin.
Of the $1.89 million increase to levy, around $850,000 is attributed to the needs of the Highway Department. The funds are budgeted to pay off high diesel and roadwork material costs and potential equipment purchases.
Around $544,000 in additional levy dollars would be distributed to Public Safety and the Sheriff’s Office for jail and medical care and a replacement of four squad cars. The County may also add a new fraud investigator position to the Sheriff’s Office staff.
“It would be someone in the Sheriff’s Office who would work with the County to investigate potential fraud in the Human Services areas,” said Martin.
An additional $200,000 increase has been allocated to Planning and Zoning. Around a quarter of those funds could aid the development of a potential electronic permitting system.
