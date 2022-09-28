Le Sueur County Courthouse and Government Center

Seeking to finance increasing fuel and salary costs and new equipment for the Highway Department and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary 7.7% increase to the 2023 levy.

