Before the City Council considers assessments on properties benefiting from construction on County Road 36 at its Oct. 10 meeting, the municipality received community input at a public hearing Sept. 26.
Before the hearing, city staff finalized an assessment roll of 107 residential, public and commercial properties running along the construction area of S. Main Street and Ferry Street between the intersections of S. Main and S. Fourth Street.
The assessments will generate an estimated $738,000 of the total $3.2 million owed by the city of Le Sueur for the city’s portion of the project. Le Sueur County will make an estimated contribution of $4.9 million to the total project cost of $8.1 million.
Under the proposed roll, single family residential properties on S. Main Street and Ferry Street will owe $7,500 in assessments over a 15 year period with a still undetermined interest rate. City staff anticipate the interest rate will be greater than 3%.
Special assessments are levied based on the benefit of the improvements to individual properties and the type of property (single family residential, apartment, business etc.)
During the hearing, City Administrator Joe Roby read an email from resident Gary Rademacher requesting his assessment be waived due to owning a property less than one quarter in width compared to two other extra wide properties in a similar situation that were not included in the roll.
“[They] are not being assessed yet ours are being assessed for a very similar situation: easement rights to and along our property for this project. This is completely unfair and unacceptable,” read Rademacher’s letter. “I am aware of three ‘address lots’ along this route that are also not being assessed. There are other special lower assessment deals that have been made.”
Roby responded that the rolls reflect the true, original assessments.
“Some adjustments did have to be made,” said Roby. “We have some combined lots that can be assessed or deferred. If, for example, the lot is splittable, the assessment on the second, unoccupied lot which could be splittable is deferred.”
Bienfang added that larger properties which could be split into multi-family homes in the future are being assessed at a higher value than a standard-size single-family lot. Those larger properties have the option to defer the assessment above the initial $7,500 for a 30-year term and, if the property remains a single-family home during that time, the additional assessment would be waived.
In addressing easements, Bienfang said the city negotiated easements with 40 properties, but only those properties where an easement was required to proceed with construction improvements were granted assessment reimbursements.
“In the particular property that is of reference, we are able to modify to construct without the easement so it’s an exception to the ones that had been successfully negotiated,” said Bienfang.
Those reimbursements are not reflected in the assessment roll presented to the City Council. All properties are assessed as they would be without any reductions and the city’s payment will occur after the city levies the assessments.
The County Road 36 project is a dual effort by Le Sueur County and the city of Le Sueur, targeted at restoring poor road conditions and underground utilities and connecting improvements from the County Road 22 project to the recently rejoined N. and S. Main Street. The city’s goal is not only to replace the existing sewer system, but to expand the sewer to the south end of city limits and incentivize more residents to hook up to the system. The project also adds sidewalks to both sides of S. Main Street.
City Charter amendments
The City of Le Sueur is considering two amendments to the City Charter recommended by the Le Sueur Charter Commission.
One proposed amendment would modify the requirements for determining a council seat vacant. Current language specifies that the City Council may declare a seat vacant if a councilor is continuously absent for more than three months.
Under the amendment, a city councilor could be removed for missing more than 25% of assigned duties and council meetings without good cause. The change notably does not require absence to be continuous.
Roby said the amendment establishes a consistent number of meetings that a councilor must be absent from before having their seat declared vacant.
“On a regular basis, the council meets two times a month so three months would be six meetings,” said Roby. “However, in December, sometimes the council opts not to hold a second meeting, so it could five meetings. If the council sets special work sessions it could be more than six meetings over the course of three months.”
The second amendment adjusts the language in the purchases and contracts section. The section establishes the council as the chief purchasing agent of the city and requires purchases and contracts to follow state statute and made by the council or an official designated by the council if the dollar amount is not large enough to require competitive bidding.
The new language adds “following state statute” to the end of the section, allowing the city to adjust the dollar amount needed to initiate competitive bidding in accordance with changes in state law.