Golfzon simulator

A round of golf played on a virtual Golfzon Simulator. The Le Sueur City Council voted to repurpose a Community Center racquetball court into a space for a new golf simulator.

Coping with the outsized debt carried by the Le Sueur Community Center, the City Council is investing in a state-of-the-art virtual golf simulator, in hopes the profits will lighten the load.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments