Coping with the outsized debt carried by the Le Sueur Community Center, the City Council is investing in a state-of-the-art virtual golf simulator, in hopes the profits will lighten the load.
On a narrow 4-3 vote, the Le Sueur City Council approved the purchase and installation of a $110,000 TwoVision golf simulator in one of the racquetball courts Monday.
The TwoVision simulator by Golfzon allows golfers to play on over 200 different virtual courses displayed on a large backdrop. Players swing their clubs over a 24-position swing plate, which can move to imitate the elevation of the course. Patches of green, rough and sand emulate the feel of playing on the course terrain.
High speed cameras and sensors detect the golfer’s stroke and translate their motion into the simulation.
“If you hit the ball on the course, or if the ball is up on a hill, the simulator is going to show that,” said Community Center Recreation Manager Allison Watkins. “You will get the feeling of playing on a golf course. I can say it is the best simulator I have ever played on for accuracy.”
Users may also keep track of their stats and records and play against other golfers in the same room and around the world. Staff suggested the simulator could be used to host golf tournaments and golf lessons.
While golf simulators can be found in nearby communities, like Mankato, New Ulm and New Prague, city staff said the 24-position swing plate was a unique, advanced feature and represents the latest in simulator technology. According to staff, Woodbury is the closest community with a comparable simulator.
“I’ve been playing on simulators for years and these are the coolest ones I’ve played on,” said Watkins. “You can play on St. Andrews if you want, Pebble Beach. I’m not going to Scotland to play golf, but I can see what it’s like. It’s really cool.”
The simulator is to be installed in a repurposed racquetball court; each court sees less than one use per day, according to member scans. Construction won’t be required for the simulator installation, but security cameras and other security enhancements would need to be added.
After the simulator arrives, staff estimated it would take just three weeks to install. Staff expressed confidence the simulator would be ready for play by the end of September.
A community investment
Use of the golf simulator won’t require a Community Center membership. Customers will be charged by the hour, $60 during peak hours and $50 during non-prime hours. Users may bring a party of up to six players at no extra cost.
With these rates, the city of Le Sueur could recoup its $111,000 investment, assuming the Community Center saw at least one prime-hour and non-prime hour session per day. The cost of the unit is paid over a three-year lease at an estimated annual cost of $40,000.
City staff believe the simulator will not only generate revenue for the Community Center, but profit as well. The Recreation Department anticipated the simulator would be a large draw for parents during hockey season. If half of the 55 prime time spots are used during the winter season, the simulator would generate a $50,000 profit to the community center for a year.
“[The Community Center] is a business,” said Public Works Director Rich Kucera. “It is not like the water utility; it’s not like the wastewater utility; it’s not like the streets; this is a recreation business. We are trying to make a profit, not just bring in revenue, so we’re not dependent on taxpayers to supplement the facility.”
The Le Sueur City Council previously voted to delay a vote on the simulator at its May 23 meeting. Councilor Scott Schlueter said it was too early to discuss purchasing a golf simulator before the council heard recommendations from the Community Center Task Force and the Recreation Facilities Master Plan.
However, there isn’t enough time to meaningfully survey the community and finish the master plan in time to develop recreation proposals before planning the 2023 budget, said City Administrator Joe Roby.
“In the meantime, the reality is the footprint we have with the Community Center is likely to stay in the short-term for the next one to two years,” said Roby. “What we do with that structure, with that footprint, is dependent on budget and also opportunities that may come up to opt in or opt out.”
Watkins added the sooner the Community Center can generate profits, the faster the facility can get to a financial state where the indoor pool can be reopened and/or new recreational opportunities can be built.
“If you look at it right now, we’re doing nothing to bring more money into this building, and it is going to stay that way until we finish our facility study, until we can grow and build something new,” said Watkins. “This is bringing a revenue profit stream into the facility that we don’t have right now. I would love an $80,000 revenue stream, rather than staying stagnant where I am right now.”
Divided council
But some on the City Council were not convinced the golf simulator would be as profitable as staff claimed. Councilor Dave Swanberg was skeptical the simulator would draw enough customers from outside the community to turn a profit without additional amenities.
“My biggest concern is there will be no other amenities for people to show up and golf there. I think we’re kidding ourselves if we think there’s going to be a line of golfers while their kids are at hockey practice,” said Swanberg. “The percentage of golfers in town here is not very high, and I think to attract someone from out of town without any amenities is a huge stretch.”
Mayor Shawn Kirby raised concern the simulator wouldn’t see much use in May through September and that customers entering the Community Center would be left with a negative impression by the empty indoor pool.
“I’m not so sure this is the golden ticket,” said Kirby.
The vote came to down to a narrow majority. Councilors Mark Huntington, Marvin Sullivan, Newell Krogmann and Pam Williams voted in favor of purchasing the golf simulator, while Scott Schlueter, Swanberg and Mayor Kirby voted it down.
Schlueter clarified that he was not against installing a golf simulator, but he wanted to consider the idea, along with other recreation proposals that could be brought to the council.