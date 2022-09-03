The city of Le Sueur is seeking professional assistance in creating future recreational opportunities at the Le Sueur Community Center, Bruce Frank Field and Aqua Valley Pool.
On Aug. 22, the City Council contracted 292 Design Group and Bolton and Menk to develop a Recreation Facilities Master Plan at a total estimated fee of $40,000, allocated in the 2022 budget.
The resulting document will serve as a guide for the city in creating new recreational opportunities and may also help city staff in pursuing grants to finance future projects.
First, 292 Design Group will tour the Le Sueur Community Center, Bruce Frank Field and Aqua Valley Pool to assess the conditions of the facilities and their maintenance needs.
Between late September and mid-October, the contractor will host stakeholder meetings with the community and review market data and trends to inform future concept plans for each facility.
The desires of the community and the financial feasibility of those wants will be factored into a finalized Recreation Master Plan, which will be considered for approval by the City Council in late February or early March of 2023.
“We know and presume at this point what the community can afford to have and what the community would love to have are two different things," said City Administrator Joe Roby. "Finding the right balance there is going to be really important."
The push for new recreational opportunities was spurred by ongoing efforts to revitalize interest in the Le Sueur Community Center, which is currently saddled by hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.
Last year, a Community Center task force assembled to turn around the facility's outlook recommended the development of a master plan to outline the Community Center's current and future needs.
With the construction of a new elementary school now certain after the passage of the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum, Mayor Shawn Kirby said now was the right time to kickstart the five-month project.
"I believe the Community Center is creeping up on 50 years old … With the ever changing needs and wants that the community has, it would be good to have a study," said Kirby. "And I think the timing of it is good with the changes we’re seeing to the school district and a new grade school.”
Councilor Dave Swanberg suggested the master plan should also evaluate Jo Eagle Anderson Park since construction of the new elementary school will eliminate the two baseball fields on the Le Sueur-Henderson campus.
"We don't have any plans specifically to look at Jo Eagle, but the question of the disappearance of the Barony Fields I am planning to have that conversation as part of this," Roby responded.