Facing concerns that vehicles parked downtown were taking spots away from local business and interfering with snow removal, the Le Sueur City Council approved new overnight parking restrictions on Main Street.
The resolution, passed on Monday, Jan. 23, prohibits cars from parking on both sides of Main Street from 2-6 a.m. between the intersections of North Main and Swan Street and South Main and Smith Street.
Overnight parking is also restricted from 2-6 a.m. on the south side of Ferry Street between Westside Drive and S. 2nd Street and the north side of Ferry between Main and S 2nd.
Signs and curb painting will be placed around North and South Main Street and Ferry Street, and North Main Street to notify the community of the parking restrictions.
The existing 2-8 a.m. overnight parking restriction on the north side of Ferry alongside the Green Mill Bar remains unaltered by the resolution.
Following the reconnection of Main Street and the transfer of the mall parking lot to private ownership, City Administrator Joe Roby said the city received feedback from downtown businesses raising concern about people parking in the street overnight and taking parking spots away from their establishments.
In response, the city commissioned a month-long study between Oct. 16 and Nov. 17, 2022 of parking habits in the area. Within the 30 day time period, the study found around 150 vehicles between midnight and 6 a.m. on South Main Street between Ferry and Smith and nearly 50 parked on S. Main between Ferry and Bridge.
Overnight parking habits grew into an issue for snow removal. When the area experiences snowfall late at night, Roby indicated Public Works has struggled to plow the downtown area in-full before morning traffic starts.
“I think right now part of the problem is there are cars parked there,” said Roby. “Wherever there’s a car parked, they can’t get through. The snow is not going to get cleared curb to curb.”
The presence of overnight parking can make clearing the streets and even greater challenge during snow emergencies, noted Police Chief Aaron Thieke. City policy is for the Public Works Department to declare a snow emergency 12 hours in advance of the event and grants people 24 hours to move their vehicles after the announcement. Timing the declaration can be tricky, said Thieke, and Public Works can’t plow curb to curb until all vehicles are removed from the street.
“We have been trying to time our snow emergency so that they are taking effect within an hour or two of the snow event ending,” said Thieke. “Then, we can begin ticketing and removing cars as quickly as we can given the resources that are available to us. That takes a lot of resources to ticket and pull all those cars.”
Enforcing a snow emergency can be especially cumbersome since people will often move their vehicles off the street to allow an initial pass by the snow plows, but then return to parking in the street before the plows are finished, Thieke added.
“It’s technically a violation of the snow emergency but if we took care of every offender that did that, we would be towing 100 cars per snow event which we just can’t do,“ said Thieke.
With the new parking restrictions, the police chief suggested that residents would get in the habit of keeping their vehicles out of the street overnight, allowing for Public Works to clear the snow faster.
“If we can enforce this 2-6 a.m. parking year round and get everyone in the habit of never parking before 6 a.m. I think it’s going to give them an edge that they probably would prioritize this area and get it done before the 6 a.m. rush,” said Thieke.
The City Council voted 3-1 in favor of the measure, with Councilor Scott Schlueter voting against the measure over concern about the safety of allowing cars to park on the north side of Ferry Street between S. 2nd and Main. Schlueter noted that Ferry is a County Road, designed to accommodate commercial trucking, and wanted to consult with Le Sueur County to see if allowing parking is appropriate.
“I’m still a little concerned with hearing from the county whether the design is actually going to be adequate for semis going through there, especially in the winter time because it is narrowing the road,” said Schlueter.
Though parking has historically been prohibited at all times of the day on the north side of Ferry, the section was made into a temporary parking zone as the downtown mall was reconstructed and has remained open to parking to this day. The resolution restricts parking on the section between 2-6 a.m. and allows for daytime parking to continue.
Roby said the city had not consulted with the county about allowing parking, but that the city had access to engineer renderings indicating there was space for parking on the north side of the street.
“[With] trucks traveling in both directions down Ferry Street, there is, in the design, room for parking on both the north side of ferry and south side of ferry to the extent that we would be concerned if we didn’t allow parking on the north side we might have parallel parking on a portion of the south side as well,” said Roby.
After the vote, Roby said staff would like to put up signs to prevent cars from parking at the corner of Main and Ferry so that semis coming from the south would have more room to turn onto Ferry.