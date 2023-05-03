Neighborhoods east of Kingsway Drive and residences along South Fourth Street are slated for street improvements this summer.
On Monday, April 24, the Le Sueur City Council awarded bids to Nielsen Blacktopping and Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation for patching and sealing respectively. Both bids came in under budget relative to the engineer’s estimate. Nielsen’s $71,500 bid was 26% below the estimated $92,000 cost of the patching and curb and gutter replacement project, while ASTECH’s $131,000 sealing bid was 15% below the $152,000 engineer’s estimate.
With the low bids, City Engineer Corey Bienfang noted the city could potentially expand the project area while staying within the budget, and both contractors were agreeable to adding more streets to their workload, such as Barony Road, Cedar Trail, Drive, Birch Street and Spruce Court. Financing for the project comes from the annual street maintenance fund, which has a total $275,000 in the budget.
Streets targeted for patching and chip sealing this year include South Fourth Street below the intersection of Ferry as well as Ridge Road, Catalina Court, Distel Drive and Woodlawn Avenue in the southwestern corner of town. In northeast Le Sueur, Barony Road, Cedar Trail Drive, Sherwood Drive, Windsor Drive and Windsor Court are scheduled for repairs as well.
The patching project is focused on replacing cracked and settled curb and gutter and fixing up major failures in the pavement by an estimated June 30 completion date. Each of the patched roads will be chip and fog seal-coated and all of the bituminous trails in the city are targeted for a seal coating as well. The completion date of the seal project is expected to be Sept. 1.
This project marks the third in the city of Le Sueur’s five-year street maintenance plan approved in 2020. Looking toward the future, the council approved an updated five-year plan which extends into the year 2027.
According to the plan, Le Sueur residents can expect to see maintenance on Morningside Drive, Park Lane, South 2nnd Street, North 2nd Street between Elm and Cathcart, parts of South 3rd Street and Linden Street come next year.
Slack Drive and Minnesota Avenue to the south and Wabasha Street, Court Street and Forest Prairie Road to the north are scheduled for repairs in 2025. Maintenance in 2026 focuses on streets closer to the center of town, like S. Fifth Street, S. Sixth Street and S. Seventh Street, as well as Cathcart Street.
Finally, in 2027, roads east of Commerce Drive would receive renovations, including Vine Street, Peck Street, Hazel Street, Division Street, Todd Street and Conifer Terrace.
Bienfang said areas were chosen based on their potential longevity, as maintenance is intended to extend the streets’ lifespans. Roads that are in such poor condition they require a full reconstruction are generally left out so resources can be focused on roads that will last. Candidates for reconstruction are instead included in the city’s 10-year reconstruction plan.
“We’re acknowledging that those need more substantial costly repairs we’re investing in the streets we think we can get more life out of and where this maintenance is going to be valuable,” said Bienfang.
Saenz appointed Police Sergeant
At the April 24 City Council meeting, Le Sueur Police Officer Jesus Saenz was officially promoted to the position of sergeant after taking his oath of office. Police Chief Aaron Thieke acknowledged that Saenz was selected for the role following a competitive interview process, which featured seven candidates from both in and outside the department.
“He is always looking for that big fish. He has a passion for solving tough crimes, for vindicating victims and finding justice for them, victims that can’t always speak for themselves, can’t find justice for themselves,” said Thieke. “He has a serious passion for that, investigating serious assaults, narcotics-related offenses, child protection issues, sexual assault issues — difficult cases that are not easy for any officer to do.”