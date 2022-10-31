A carnival of costumes were on display in Le Sueur County, as residents across the area found ways to celebrate the Halloween season.
Le Sueur-Henderson Community Education and Early Childhood Family Education put on an evening of games, crafts and costumes for their Fall Harvest Extravaganza on Oct. 27.
Hundreds of kids ages 0-12 took their goodie bags at the entry of the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School before rushing to enjoy dozens of activities.
The carnival included athletic activities like miniature bowling and golf, a ball toss, ring toss and balloon dart-throwing. Others could express their creativity with construction paper and Play-Doh, decorate a pumpkin, have their face-painted or learn how to make tarantulas out of pipe-cleaners with the Ney Nature Center.
Tri-City United had a Halloween activity of their own. On Oct. 28, The Tri-City United Le Center PTO had a Halloween Dance for the kids at the Le Center American Legion. Outside of dancing, the event featured face-painting, a costume contest and a raffle.
Then on Halloween day, families had the opportunity to hit up Le Sueur's downtown businesses for sweets during the annual Trick or Treat on Main.
This year featured nearly 40 stops including Agquest Financial, Anderson & Schultz, Anderson Orthodontics, B-Fierce Nutrition, Canopy Group, Cambria, Chabelita's, Corner Drug, CornerStone State Bank, Edward Jones, First Farmer's & Merchants, Haemig Family Dentistry, Hometown Bank, Kim Hammes Keller Williams, KMF Advisors, Le Sueur Eyecare Center, Le Sueur Lions Club, Le Sueur Nursery School, Le Sueur Police Department, Le Sueur Post Office, Le Sueur Public Library, LS-H Community Education, Luke's Cafe, Mac's Green Mill Bar, Mayo House, Miller Custom Flooring, Oberle & Tully, Pizza Ranch, Radermacher's, Saugen Chiropractic, Speedway, The 207, The Bar, The Maven at Patton Place, Treasures in Town, Trustworthy Hardware, UFC, Ultimate Retreat and Wise Furniture.
