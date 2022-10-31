Le Sueur Halloween 2

3-year-old Kailee Prado got over her fear of The 507 alien and posed for a picture with him during Trick or Treat on Main. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Trick or Treat on Main 3

The Le Sueur Theater handed out treats to trick-or-treaters. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

A carnival of costumes were on display in Le Sueur County, as residents across the area found ways to celebrate the Halloween season. 


Le Sueur Halloween 5

KMF Advisors showed their pride in Minnesota sports during Trick or Treat on Main. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 4

The Le Sueur American Legion and VFW hand out tootise rolls to trick-or-treaters. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 6

A hungry T-Rex approaches the Kim Hammes team at Keller Williams for candy. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 11

Starr Delgado (left) and Esmee Valenzuela shape play-dough at the Le Sueur-Henderson Fall Harvest Extravaganza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 12

Kids waved sheets of paper to blow paper clips to the finish line. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 13

Kids learn how to create pipe cleaner tarantulas at a station hosted by the Ney Nature Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 14

Chris Hultengren enjoys the Fall Harvest Extravaganza with his 2-year-old granddaughter Kora. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 15

Kids bowl for prizes at the Le Sueur-Henderson Fall Harvest Extravaganza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 19

An 8-year-old in a Momo mask makes construction paper crafts at the Fall Harvest Extravaganza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 20

Isabella Brelje, Bonnie Keech, Veda Reinetz-Albers and Jaya Reinetz-Albers create Halloween crafts at the Fall Harvest Extravaganza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 16

Five-year-old Graham Hoefs has his face painted. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 17

Three-year-old Reyna Ybarra decorates a pumpkin at the Fall Harvest Extravaganza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 18

Kids play with corn cobs at the Fall Harvest Extravaganza. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 21

Molly McMillen has her face-painted at the TCU Le Center Halloween Dance. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 22

Mother and daughter were big winners at the TCU Halloween Dance. Mary Hruby (left) won the raffle while five-year-old Addy Hruby won the costume contest for her Elton John costume. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 23

Daddy and daughter Marc Collins and three-year-old Stella Collins hit the dance floor for TCU Le Center's Halloween Dance. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 1

A child in a calavera mask poses with an alien in front of the 207 during Trick or Treat on Main. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 8

A local family with kids dressed as Spider-Man, Hermione and a trash can go trick-or-treating between downtown businesses. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 7

The Mayo House passes out candy to trick-or-treaters. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 10

The First Lutheran Church of Le Sueur hands out candy to trick-or-treaters. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Halloween 9

Radermacher's employees pass out candy to kids for Trick or Treat on Main. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

