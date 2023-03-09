For Dawn Lehtinen, donating blood is a small task that can make a big difference.
As a universal donor, Lehtinen tries to give as often as she can, even if that means driving out from her home in Cleveland all the way up to Le Sueur, where the Word of Life Church was hosting the area’s first Red Cross blood drive of the month on March 2.
Sporting a red bandage on her left arm upon completing her most recent donation, Lahtinen said she has contributed an estimated six gallons of blood over the years. When she’s not on the gurney, Lahtinen said she’s volunteered for the Red Cross during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think you should at least try it once,” Lahtinen said on giving blood. “I don’t like needles, but I give anyways. It’s not that bad.”
Around 30 passionate donors attended the Word of Life blood drive, including Michael Quick of St. Peter, who has surpassed the gallon milestone after donating regularly over the last couple of years.
“It’s a good feeling. I enjoy making that donation and it helps a lot of people,” said Quick. “I try to do drives within 15 minutes whenever my schedule permits.”
Just a single unit of blood donated through a blood drive can potentially save the life of more than one person, noted Red Cross Coordinator Ashley Peterson.
The needs for new donations are constant. Each day, around 13,000 blood donations must be collected to meet the needs of 2,500 patients in hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide according to the Red Cross.
“We’re always in need,” said Peterson. “ Honestly our biggest problem is the weather that keeps canceling drives.”
For community members willing to open up their hearts and their veins, this month is the perfect time to get involved as March 2023 marks the 80th annual Red Cross month. Since the first presidential proclamation by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1943, every president has recognized March as a time to recognize those giving back to their communities.
There are many more opportunities to donate blood this month in Le Sueur County and on March 22, the American Red Cross is hosting the ninth annual Giving Day campaign, raising food, shelter and relief for people affected by natural disasters.
