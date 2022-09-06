Strapping on a pair of cowboy boots and her acoustic guitar, 17-year-old Sami Tiede of Le Center brought some good, old-fashioned country spirit to the Minnesota State Fair.
The Le Center teen was one of seven finalists chosen from 27 county fairs across the state to compete in the Minnesota State Fair Talent Show Finals on Saturday. Sept. 3 after wowing the judges with her original song, "Cowgirls Don't Cry."
Tiede strummed her guitar and sang her ballad on young heartbreak for an audience of around 50 people in Baldwin Park. For the Tri-City United senior, there are few things in life as energizing as performing to a captive audience.
"I just like the thrill of being on stage, and I really enjoy relating to people," said Tiede. "I like writing stories that people can relate to and making people smile and think a little harder."
This wasn't Tiede's first time on the Family Fair Stage at the Minnesota State Fair. She started singing in the county fair circuit since she was around nine-years-old and made it to the state fair finals as recently as last year.
She picked up songwriting at age 12. First starting out with silly songs on her guitar, Tiede soon developed a knack for storytelling and imbued her music with her own life experiences.
"It's mostly whatever happens in life," Tiede commented on her songwriting process. "I like writing stories. That's my favorite part. I like having meaning to my songs."
Through crafting country music, Tiede's genre of choice, from her own thoughts, feelings and personal history, the TCU senior found she could build a more intimate connection with her audience than with songs written by other artists.
"I've written songs for a long time and I discovered I like doing that more that just going up on stage and performing someone else's song," said Tiede. "It's more meaningful that way."
After taking the top of the teen division at the Le Sueur County Fair talent show, Tiede headed to the state fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to compete in the statewide semifinals, held over six days between Aug. 25 and Aug. 30. Tiede earned a first-place finish and a ticket to the finals with her country-infused vocal and acoustic performance in the Aug. 29 semifinals.
In the finals, Tiede faced off against six other contestants for a chance to play on the Grandstand, along with the winners of the State Fair Amateur Talent Show on Sunday, Aug. 28. Unfortunately, Tiede did not place first or second, and her state fair journey ended in the final round.
Her competitors in the teen division finals included: Adelle Erickson, of Polk County, who danced to "Hit The Road Jack," by Ray Charles; Elaina Waggoner, of Sherburne County, who sang "The Girl in 14G," by Kristin Chenoweth; Malia Berg, of Washington County, who performed her original song "Melody,"; Dean St. Cyr, of Isanti County, who tap danced to "How You Like Me Now?" by The Heavy; Isabelle Stiles, of Sherburne County, who performed "Csárdás" by Vittorio Monti on the violin; and Adrianah Malveaux, of Washington County, who sang "When We Were Young," by Adele.
Outside of music, Tiede exercises her passion for the performing arts as a frequent cast member of Tri-City United's musicals. Parents and theater enthusiasts may recognize her from her starring role in the 2021 production of "Mamma Mia" as Sophie Sheridan.