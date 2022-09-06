Sami Tiede

Sami Tiede performs her original song "Cowgirls Don't Cry," in the Minnesota State Fair County Talent Show finals. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Strapping on a pair of cowboy boots and her acoustic guitar, 17-year-old Sami Tiede of Le Center brought some good, old-fashioned country spirit to the Minnesota State Fair. 

Sami Tiede state fair

An audience of approximately 50 people watched Sami Tiede cap off the teen division of the Minnesota State Fair finals. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments