A Le Center woman is accused of misrepresenting her employment status and income to receive thousands of dollars in public assistance and unemployment insurance.
Shanda Marie Wohlers, also known as Shanda Marie Davis, age 44, was charged with six felonies, including unemployment insurance benefits fraud, wrongfully obtaining assistance, three counts of perjury on affidavits filed with the court and one count of perjury for making false statements on a Department of Human Services public assistance application.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office reported Wohlers was charged after a lengthy investigation. The investigation started in June 2022, after evidence was revealed during court proceedings, that Wohlers had submitted various affidavits under oath that contained false material statements.
According to the charges, Wohlers failed to truthfully report the income she was receiving from operating her own business, Total Restoration Services, while receiving public assistance in the form of SNAP benefits. From September, 2019 to the present day, Wohlers is accused of receiving over $17,000 in public assistance benefits she was not entitled to.
Investigators further reported that Wohlers failed to disclose she was self-employed and operating her own business between May, 2020 and September 2021 as she was receiving approximately $35,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits during the time period.
Wohlers has been summoned to appear in the Le Sueur County District Court on May 2.