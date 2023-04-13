The city of Le Center is developing a list of standard fees for everything from zoning and building permits to liquor licenses, parking violations, utility fees, pool passes and more.
At the Tuesday Le Center City Council meeting, City Administrator Dan Evans proposed the city pass an ordinance establishing a comprehensive fee schedule for all local government actions, rates, permits and licenses. If passed, the ordinance would mark the city’s first master fee schedule, consolidating all of expenses paid to the city under one list.
“This is an all encompassing ordinance that has basically laid out the parameters in all different city functions you could potentially have any charges for,” said Evans.
A major impetus behind the ordinance are proposed hikes to the city’s water and sewer rates to recover declining reserves in the utility funds. City staff followed recommendations from Abdo Financial Solutions to adopt tiered usage rates based on gallons used.
Under the tiered rating system, customers would be charged $5.50 on top of their monthly base charge in 2023 if they use 3,000 gallons of water or less, $5.80 if they use between 3,001 and 6,000 gallons, or $6 if they use more than 6,000 gallons.
This tiered rate structure is required by mandate from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Over the next five years, the average consumer in Le Center would spend $5.62 more on their monthly water bill in 2023, then an additional $1.99 in 2024, $1.66 in 2025, $1.29 in 2026 and 89 cents more in 2027 if the city continues to follow the scenario presented by Abdo.
Sewer rates have also been adjusted to $4.82 per 1,000 gallons used, in line with Abdo recommendations which would see sewer rate increases jump by $4.04 in 2023 and decline to a $3.07 increase in 2027.
If Le Center follows these steps, Abdo projected the city could have $142,000 more than its target water reserves by 2027 and $159,000 in excess sewer reserves.
The fee schedule also sets fixed fees for zoning permits, annexation petitions, easement, variance and rezone requests, conditional use permits and plat applications based largely on standard rates in surrounding communities.
In addition, the schedule establishes fees for data requests and searches based on staff time as well as day and annual license fees for solicitors, food stands and golf carts.
The list also itemizes police department fees, building permit-related charges, rental license costs, liquor license fees, rates for renting services from Public Works and prices for pool passes and private party rentals.
The ordinance will be ready for adoption following a public hearing at the Le Center City Council meeting on May 9.
New technology
Following discussion on the ordinance, City Administrator Evans proposed implementing new technology to make city council meetings more accessible to the general public.
Evans suggested the city purchase a large screen television or projector which could display the meeting agenda in the council chambers. This would allow people to follow along with the agenda while watching the City Council meeting remotely.
In addition, the City Council approved a conditional use permit requested by WINCO Inc. for the purposes of installing a 9,000 gallon liquid nitrogen tank. The City Council approved the request on condition WINCO maintains and retains record of inspections and the frequency of maintenance inspections are based on the lessor and manufacturer requirements.
Officer sworn in
The Le Center Police Department is positioned to be well-staffed after Police Chief Derek Carlsrud swore in the department’s newest full-time police officer, Mitchel Toltzmann, at the Tuesday City Council meeting.
Le Sueur County Fair
The Le Sueur County Fair Board confirmed with the Le Center City Council on Tuesday that the J&K Carnival from last year’s fair will be making a return this summer.
The Fair Board has also successfully booked the sweet corn feed, the Rad Zoo, Ranch Rodeo, demolition derby and tractor pull events, as well as musical entertainment by Smokescreen.