For the first time in 10 years, the city of Le Center will be raising water and sewer rates to support the dwindling utility funds.
On Tuesday, Vicki Holthaus, a CPA with Abdo Financial Solutions, presented a city-commissioned five-year plan which aims to restore Le Center’s water and sewer reserves to a healthy level by 2027.
The CPA advised that the city should have enough dollars in the water and sewer funds to cover all of the following year’s debt service payments, at least six months of operating expenses and the average sum of utility dollars spent on capital projects annually.
But according to Abdo’s calculations, Le Center has not come close to meeting this benchmark over the past several years. The city ended last year with an estimated $63,700 in the water fund and $121,000 in the sewer fund, approximately $400,000 short of the target reserves in each fund.
“These are enterprise funds and they need to be self-sufficient,” said City Administrator Dan Evan. “We have PFA bonds out there and we need to show that we have an operation that is revenue bearing and that we can keep our cash reserves up to meet our capital improvement needs.”
Abdo developed two separate scenarios for each utility fund. In one proposal, the city hikes utility rates in 2023 and continues gradual increases over the next four years. Alternatively, the city could raise rates by a smaller percentage this year and pursue larger year-to-year rate increases over the next four.
If the proposed costs are frontloaded, the consumer in Le Center would spend $5.62 more on their monthly water bill in 2023, then an additional $1.99 in 2024, $1.66 in 2025, $1.29 in 2026 and 89 cents more in 2027.
In an approach where utility rates are kept more consistent year-to-year, the average water bill would be $2.92 more in 2023, $2.95 more in 2024, $2.78 more in 2025, $2.56 more in 2026 and $2.25 more in 2027.
Proposals for the sewer fund follow a similar pattern. The more consistent option begins with a $3.20 increase on the average monthly sewer bill in 2023 and ends with a $3.82 increase by 2027. In the frontloaded scenario, the monthly rate jumps by $4.04 in 2023 and declines to a $3.07 increase in 2027.
Mayor Christian Harmeyer preferred to take a more aggressive approach in the first year, followed by lower year-to-year increases in the water and sewer funds.
“I personally like to rip the Band-Aid off and get it done,” said Harmeyer.
Councilor Jennifer Weiers agreed with Harmeyer and pointed out that a larger hike in the beginning will keep annual increases lower in the long run.
“I personally like scenario No. 1 as well. Yes, it is a big goal right away, but then it drops again to where people can afford it and look at it as a savings,” said Weiers.
In addition to recommending rate increases, the utility study recommends the adoption of tiered usage rates based on gallons used. For example, customers could be charged $5.50 on top of their monthly base charge in 2023 if they use 3,000 gallons of water or less, $5.80 if they use between 3,001 and 6,000 gallons, or $6 if they use more than 6,000 gallons.
This tiered rate structure is required by mandate from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Abdo’s projections also require the city to allocate roughly $190,000 to support capital expenditures that would otherwise be financed by the water and sewer funds. Le Center could dedicate a large chunk of federal dollars the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act or provide an interfund loan from the general fund.
Evans recommended the City Council use its ARPA reserves for the projects. Currently, the city has $275,000 in federal funds and has not outlined any plans to use them. Evans noted the city has until the end of 2024 to spend the money and would still have $85,000 leftover.
“The funds that in my mind are most in need are the water and sewer funds, simply because of where the cash reserves are at and what capital improvement needs are anticipated over the next five years,” said Evans.
The City Council unanimously approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds to support the capital expenditures, which includes $101,000 for a paint rehab of the water treatment facility interior, $33,000 for blacktopping the wastewater treatment facility and $55,000 for a wastewater pretreatment hydrogritter.
If Le Center follows these steps, Abdo projected the city could have $142,000 more than its target water reserves by 2027 and $159,000 in excess sewer reserves.
While the City Council accepted the proposal from Abdo, the city has yet to determine what the actual utility rates will be. Abdo will present a final report to the City Council in March and the city will develop a fee schedule from there.
“This has been a suggestion by our auditors over the last two, three, four years,” said Harmeyer. “This is something we need to do to get to that one year and six months of revenue into those funds.”