During the winter months, there are two things you’re certain to see in the city of Le Center: a fresh, crystal blanket on the streets after a heavy snowfall and Public Works Director Curt Roemhildt in his trusty plow clearing it off.
For 41 years, Roemhildt has been a familiar face around town sweeping streets, planting trees and maintaining sewer mains and lift stations around the city. But Roemhildt’s days as Le Center’s fixer-in-chief are coming to an end. At the Sept. 13 City Council meeting, Roemhildt announced he was retiring on Jan. 31, 2023 and submitted his letter of resignation.
His presence and expertise will be missed by both the City Council and members of the public, who expressed their well wishes at the council meeting.
"When you hire Curt's replacement, please try to find someone who has half as big a heart as him," Le Center resident Carolyn Mager told the council.
Mager recalled losing a piece of jewelry of great sentimental and monetary value in the winter approximately a year and a half ago. She called the city, sent them a photo, in case someone turned it in and used a metal detector to search the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds where the city dumped snow from the streets. Her efforts were all for nought — that is until Roemhildt approached her months later.
"I'm on this nice morning summer walk, and Curt pulls over in the city truck, and he asks if I found my jewelry, and I said I didn't. He said 'I have a metal detector, and I looked for it myself.' It was the nicest, kindest thing anyone has ever done for me," said Mager.
As difficult as it is for the city to lose a Public Works Director with four decades of experience, Roemhildt is also finding it challenging to step back from being on the front lines of improving the city’s streets, parks, water and wastewater.
“There’s an accomplishment when you can see, you know, when you did those street projects and you know you’re bettering them and you know that’s what people want: good streets and parks,” said Roemhildt. “There’s a good accomplishment in a job well done.”
Le Center holds a special place in Roemhildt’s heart. He was born and raised in town and made his home in the city with his late wife Roxie Roemhildt and their two children. The quick commute from the job to his home was one of the many perks Roemhildt found in the Public Works Department over traveling from town to town in his previous career in construction.
“The City of Le Center has been really good to our family, they’ve been wonderful,” said Roemhildt. “We had some hard times when my wife was passing and they really supported us.”
Plowing the city streets is Roemhildt’s favorite part of the job, but it’s just one portion of his responsibilities. As Public Works Director, Roemhildt is responsible for overseeing a team of staff and operating the wastewater treatment plant, maintaining the water distribution system and sanitary sewer collection, patching and seal coating the streets and tending to the city’s parks and urban forest.
No day is ever quite the same and Roemhildt often has to address unexpected challenges. On a few especially hectic days, the Public Works Director recalled needing to pick up garbage, plow six inches of snow and halt a water leak.
Whereas plowing is the best part of the job, dealing with flooded basements is the worst. Heavy rainfalls have led to several instances of flooding in the Rolling Hills neighborhood over the years, which the city hoped would be resolved with street improvements under the 2020 street project. The persistent flooding continues to baffle both Public Works and the City Engineer.
“We’ve been studying it for 30 years actually, but we’re making progress with all these street improvements and televising for foundation drains, that’s progress,” said Roemhildt. “Every little bit we can get out of the wastewater stream, which doesn’t belong there anyway, we’re better off.”
The condition of city streets has improved considerably over the years, Roemhildt observed, and he’s witnessed more people out and about due to recent investments in new sidewalks. But the most impactful change he’s witnessed is technological advancement, which has assisted city staff in maintaining the wastewater plant.
“At the wastewater plant, we raise bugs to break down the solids so we need the right amount of food coming in and the right amount of oxygen to feed them so they live and that’s monitored and regulated with computer automation actually,” said Roemhildt. “So if our DO (dissolved oxygen) drops below 2 mg/L another blower kicks in to feed the other oxygen out.”
Under Roemhildt's leadership, the wastewater plant has been consistently recognized by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for its perfect compliance record year after year.
The city's public tap water has also been recognized for its remarkable taste. In 2016, the Minnesota Rural Water Association declared Le Center to have the best-tasting water in the entire state.
"I didn't honestly expect seeing a letter like this from Curt for quite a while," said Mayor Josh Frederickson. "Curt was my first boss when I got a job at the City of Le Center. I don't think there will ever be words to express the amount of time, dedication Curt put into this community."