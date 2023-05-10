After a year of service as Le Center Police Chief, Derek Carlsrud submitted his letter of resignation to the City Council on Tuesday, May 9.
Having served a total three and a half years on the Le Center Police Department since 2019, Carlsrud announced Sunday, June 4 would be his last day with the local police force after accepting a full-time position as a police officer in Shakopee.
"I would like to thank you all for trusting me with this position," Carlsud wrote in his letter of resignation. "I have enjoyed working as a police officer for the city of Le Center for the past three and a half years. I have developed lifelong relationships as a result of working for the city of Le Center. It has been an honor to work with all city employees. I also appreciate the citizens of Le Center for supporting our Police Department."
"I look forward to seeing what the Le Center Police Department will become under new leadership," he added. "I will assist with the transition to a new police chief as much as possible, including training and/or guidance."
Though Carlsrud is leaving the Department, he has no plans to leave the Le Center community and will continue to be a presence around town.
For the time being, Le Center part-time officer Samuel Ranta has stepped up to serve as interim Police Chief starting June 5, as the City Council begins to recruit applicants to fill the position permanently.
"He's going to do great. He's been here for 15 years and works for Montgomery part-time too. He works for the Department of Corrections at the Faribault prison and has been there for a while," said Carlsrud. "He lives in town, has experience in the field and is well-respected."
The City Council ended the meeting by approving advertising for the police chief position, with a salary range of $85,000-$105,000 annually. The minimum is over 20% higher than the salary offered to Carlsrud in 2021. City Administrator Dan Evans advised the council to offer a higher salary to entice more candidates.
"I think it's well within the market rate currently, and as we well know with this profession, cities in the entire state and on a national level are doing significant increases on patrol staff, command staff and then higher staff," said Evans. "That's just the industry and what we're in. This job is a hard road to haul, and not a lot of people are getting into it."
The city will be taking applications until June 4, after which the Police Committee will review the applicants and select qualified candidates to be interviewed by the City Council.
"It likely will be a special meeting, as in the past, when there's been an interview in front of the full council," said Evans.