After a year of service as Le Center Police Chief, Derek Carlsrud submitted his letter of resignation to the City Council on Tuesday, May 9.

Derek Carlsrud

Le Center Police Chief Derek Carlsrud submitted his letter of resignation after accepting a policing position in Shakopee. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Derek Carlsrud 2

Mayor Christian Harmeyer shakes Police Chief Derek Carlsrud's hand after Carlsrud submitted his letter of resignation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments