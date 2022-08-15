THC edibles have been appearing on smoke shop shelves across the state of Minnesota, but the city of Le Center is one place buyers won’t be able to find them.
In response to the recent statewide legalization of hemp-derived THC food and drink, the Le Center City Council unanimously passed a moratorium on the sale of the cannabinoid products for up to one year.
Those who violate the city ordinance may be charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced up to 90 days in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.
At the Wednesday council meeting, City Administrator Dan Evans questioned the state’s preparedness to regulate the newly-legalized cannabinoids amid reports that some state senators did not fully understand the contents of the bill before passing it.
“When the legislative branch passed it at the state level, to be quite honest, I’m not sure they knew what they were doing,” said Evans. “I can say that comfortably, because that’s been the buzz since this passed. So here the state goes and gives a new law, and now the cities are scrambling on how we regulate this.”
The Minnesota state law enacted in June permits the sale of products with no more than 0.3% THC and no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving to people at least 21 years old.
Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The compound, when derived from hemp, was previously sold in Minnesota at 0.3% THC, but the new law now permits businesses to sell THC-infused food and drink. Delta-9 is found in marijuana, as well, in much higher quantities than in hemp, but the Minnesota law still bans the sale of delta-9 THC derived from marijuana.
Regulatory authority over THC edibles belongs to the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, but cities may also adopt their own regulations on top of the state’s. In addition to passing a year-long moratorium, localities have the power to restrict the sale of THC edibles to certain zoning districts and require a local license for vendors.
City Attorney Jason Moran said the moratorium would buy time for statewide guidance to be handed down from St. Paul or for Le Center to draft its own regulations.
“It’s a pumping of the brakes until either the state figures it out or we have an opportunity to regulate it,” said Moran. “The THC products are around us. I was riding my motorcycle in Waseca today, [and] I’ve seen it on the shelves in Waseca; I’ve seen it on the shelves in Mankato.”
Le Center is the latest of many local cities to pass THC edible moratoriums, including Elysian, Montgomery, Janesville and Cleveland. But in other cities, such as St. Peter, city councils have questioned the supposed need for local regulations.