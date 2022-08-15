Delta-9 Holy Smoke Tobacco

Gummy candy with Delta-9 THC is now on the shelves at various retailers across the state. (File photo/southernminn.com)

THC edibles have been appearing on smoke shop shelves across the state of Minnesota, but the city of Le Center is one place buyers won’t be able to find them.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments