Le Center has a new mayor in town.
After having served on the City Council for 10 years, Christian Harmeyer has moved into the mayoral seat, following his election last November. On Jan. 10, the near-lifelong Le Center resident was sworn in to preside over the first City Council meeting of the new year.
“It was a little nerve-wracking my first time,” said Harmeyer. "I’ve led meetings before as the acting mayor for Mayor Fredrickson when he wasn't there. Now that it’s my platform, I guess you could say it was a little nerve wracking, but still good.”
The Faribault High School physical education teacher entered office on a platform emphasizing residential and commercial growth in the city. But where and how Le Center can develop is a looming question facing the council.
The availability of buildable lots in Le Center has been shrinking, as residential and commercial developers buy up land. Most recently, the City Council sold four lots located behind the Le Sueur County Justice Center to Miller Homes LLC for $285,000 for the construction of single or multi-family homes. With the sale now finalized, there are approximately a half dozen buildable lots left in the city.
To build up, the city of Le Center may have to build out into land already in use for agriculture.
“It’s tough right now in that situation in Le Center, because there’s a lot of land around Le Center, but it’s all that farmland that farmers utilize well and do a great job farming it,” said Harmeyer. “It’s tough to find different areas around town right now with more housing development. Those are discussions we have to have as a council and with [City Administrator] Dan Evans and see where we would like to go in the future.”
On developing commercial growth in Le Center, Harmeyer expressed a dual goal of promoting small business, as well as working with the Economic Development Authority to entice larger companies to plant their roots in available commercial space.
“We need to just work with our council and our EDA to try and find ways that best fit our community with what we have. If it’s trying to develop more land, maybe that’s in the books, depending on what the council decides and what we can help with,” said Harmeyer.
The new mayor added that financial feasibility must also be taken into account when promoting growth.
“We don’t want to put ourselves into a hole. We want to see growth, but we want to do it in a way that fits our community,” said Harmeyer.
In addition to growing business and housing, Harmeyer is prioritizing the development of recreational opportunities in Le Center. The mayor said the skating rink at West Park is in need of a fixup and that he would like to continue the upkeep and fencing of Le Center’s softball fields.
Beyond maintaining Le Center’s existing parks, Harmeyer said he would like the city to develop a new dog park.
“I’m only one person on the council, but we’ve talked in the past about a dog park and trying to find somewhere for that,” said Harmeyer. “I’ve heard a lot through the community that they would like to see that as well.”
Harmeyer said the city has been moving in the right direction, in regard to growth, recreation and maintaining streets, and he plans to continue that trajectory as mayor. To move Le Center in a positive direction long-term, Harmeyer said the council and city administrator should develop a 10-year plan to map out goals.
“Dan Evans and I have talked about putting together a 10-year plan and sitting down with the council,” said Harmeyer. “What are some high things that need to be done over these 10 years and where do we see ourselves in 10 years? In all aspects of the city, parks, our streets, our water and sewer and our growth in general, where do we see ourselves in 10 years? That’s something we have to discuss as a council as well.”
Above all, Harmeyer hopes to strengthen the primary feature of Le Center that brought him back to town after college: the sense of community.
“I love the amenities that we have and the events that we had when I was growing up; we had the Emergency Days, the County Seat Days, the St. Patrick's Day events; those were all events that I loved,” said Harmeyer. “You saw the community out, the parents having fun with their children. It was a very good time. Those are things I really want to embrace and enhance in our community, because we do have a lot to offer.”