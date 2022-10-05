Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler

Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler

A Le Center man charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his father and setting their residence on fire reached admitted guilt to the killing in a plea deal with state prosecutors Sept. 23.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments