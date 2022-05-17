A Le Center man was sentenced to over two years in prison for making threats of violence. 

Anthony Nicholas Geisler, 34, pled guilty to a single felony count of threats of violence. A gross misdemeanor charge for violation of a protection order was dismissed. 

On May 10, Judge Patrick Goggins sentenced Geisler to 29 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud with 90 days credit for time served.

