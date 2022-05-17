Le Center man convicted of threats of violence Carson Hughes Carson Hughes Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Le Center man was sentenced to over two years in prison for making threats of violence. Anthony Nicholas Geisler, 34, pled guilty to a single felony count of threats of violence. A gross misdemeanor charge for violation of a protection order was dismissed. On May 10, Judge Patrick Goggins sentenced Geisler to 29 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud with 90 days credit for time served. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carson Hughes Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Linda Louise Norris Worker killed by skid loader in Le Sueur County GALLERY: Prom season returns at LS-H, TCU Lady Giants bring home conference title with boys finishing 2nd Le Center Chamber to kick off summer with music, dance performance and more Upcoming Events May 18 Grief Support Group for Women Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague Wed, May 18, 2022 May 19 Kindred Kwilters Thu, May 19, 2022 May 20 Closed AA Fri, May 20, 2022 May 21 Alcoholics Anonymous Sat, May 21, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Chris Rock could host the 2023 Oscars Charlie Watts left £30m fortune to family Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes forgives Bataclan attackers Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton stay in touch using fax