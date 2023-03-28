A Le Center man is accused of driving while impaired by a controlled substance and being in possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Joseph Hrdlichka, 33, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, two counts of gross misdemeanor second degree driving while impaired and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 28 that a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of the Woodlawn Cemetery in rural Le Center. The lights were off, but the Chevy Truck appeared to be occupied.
Law enforcement arrived to find Hrdlichka hunched over in the driver's seat. When he awoke he appeared dazed and confused, not able to remember where he was, where was going or where he had come from. He was also identified as lethargic, slurring his speech and his eyes were bloodshot.
Hrdlichka failed all the sobriety tests which were administered and admitted to smoking marijuana recently according to the complaint. He was then transported to the Ridgeview Hospital to conduct a search of his blood and urine, but Hrdlichka would not provide a sample in violation of the search warrant.
Law enforcement placed Hrdlichka under arrest and reportedly found 0.3 grams of methamphetamine on his person and in a statement he admitted to smoking some of the substance.
Hrdlichka is scheduled for a first appearance before the Le Sueur County District Court on April 18.