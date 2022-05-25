Summer is the time for relaxing and reading, and kids of all ages can do both by joining the Le Center library’s summer reading program with the Kickoff to Summer Reading on Friday, June 3.
Children who join the summer reading program keep their minds active and enter school in the fall ready to learn and ready to succeed.
This summer’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Join us for fun programs all about the ocean. “Pirate Party,” “Mermaid Party,” “I Survived a Shark Attack” events along with so many more cool things to do this summer.
Children of all ages can join the summer reading program and earn prizes for reading. Registration for the free program will be Friday, June 3 and the following week.
When the child registers, he/she will receive a schedule of events taking place throughout the summer, including hands-on programs, craft events and other exciting contests. Join us for eight weeks of fun. The program ends Friday, July 29.
There is a separate program just for teens. The dates are the same as above and teens will receive an entry slip to log their reading when they register for chances to win prizes and Le Center Chamber Dollars. Create your own book safe, seashell collage or Japanese herbarium. Watch for other special events for teenage kids 13-18.
Le Center Library hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
Email the library at libtlc@tds.lib.mn.us or call the library at 507-357-6792 during library hours for story time and other information about summer activities during Oceans of Possibilities.