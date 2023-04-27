You don’t need a plane ticket to experience the world. A new multicultural celebration is demonstrating the diversity of music, dance and cuisine that exist right here in the Minnesota River Valley.

PHOTO Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca dance female.jpg

Ballet Folklórico México Azteca will be performing traditional Mexican folk dance at the all new Festival of Nations coming to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.


PHOTO Zamora Folklore women dancers.JPEG

Le Center-based ballet folklórico dance troupe Zamora Folklore is one of the featured performers at the Festival of Nations.
Somali dance troupe pic men.jpg

The Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe consists of high school and college students from the Twin Cities performing traditional dances from Somalia.

