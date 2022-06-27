Water fight

The amateur water fight competition brought out teams from communities all across the surrounding area itching for a chance to win the first and second place trophies. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Opposing teams meet in a deadlock attempting to hose the barrel past each other. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

On this one occasion, the Le Center Fire Department effectively brought down the house, rather than keeping it up.

The Department's 125th anniversary celebration kindled the interest of hundreds of visitors on Saturday, June 25. Featuring a parade, concert and fire hose tournament, the anniversary was alight with activities for attendees to see and experience.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office rides through the Le Center Fire Department 125th Anniversary parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Winco Big Dog float travels through Le Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A bagpipe player performs in the Le Center Fire Department 125th Anniversary parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

"We’ve always had good support from the community whether its for the anniversary or in general," said Dean Blaschko of the Le Center Fire Department. "It’s always great to have this community help us."

St. Patrick's Royalty Miss Shamrock (Molly Closser), Miss Leprechaun (Emma Neubauer) and Miss Irish Rose (Allie Blaschko) wave in the Le Center parade.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Kolacky Days Princesses Aubrey Filter, Ronni Smith and Ellaina Novak wave at the crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Retired Le Center firefighters join together on a float for the 125th anniversary of the fire department. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Sunny and clear skies were just what the 125th anniversary needed as the event kicked off with a 2 p.m. parade down Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Fire Departments from around the area including Le Sueur, Kilkenny, Montgomery, New Prague, Cleveland and Belle Plaine joined Le Center in the parade alongside emergency responders and local businesses.

Members of the National League of Families POW/MIA draw markings on paradegoers' faces. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Paradegoers catch frisbees tossed by the Le Center Area Fire Department in the 125th Anniversary parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A Le Center Fire Rapid Intervention truck drives through the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The parade lead into the main event at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. Food vendors and a beer garden satiated guests' stomachs as they waited for the amateur water fight competition to begin. 

The Le Center Fire Truck was on full display in the 125th anniversary parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Rows of fire trucks from surrounding communities join in the Le Center Area Fire Department 125th Anniversary Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Guests receive candy tossed by fire trucks passing through the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The parade of fire trucks heads toward the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Eight men's teams and four women's teams competed in gendered divisions before a crowd of over 200 people to determine who would be named the reigning water fight champion. Each team wielded a fire hose and were tasked with pushing a barrel across the goal line on the opposing team's side. Whoever scored the best two out of three advanced to the next round. 

Teams compete in the amateur water fight competition to see who can hose down the barrel onto the opposing team's side. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
After the high pressure competition was complete, Chaska and Belle Plaine took the top spots and trophies in the men's tournament, placing first and second respectively. The ladies of the Le Center Ambulance were declared the champions of the women's division while Cleveland Auxiliary came in second place.

The crowd watches as teams go head to head in the amateur water fights. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

While families gathered outside to watch the team's hose each other down, kids rushed to play in two bounce houses. An appropriately themed fire hall bounce house allowed kids to enter through he front doors, jump around and exit by taking a slide.

An appropriately themed fire station bounce house was a hit with the kids at the 125th Anniversary of the Le Center Fire Department. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hundreds of guests walked through the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds enjoying a selection of cheese curds, burgers, beer and more. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Visitors could also get their photo taken with the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and receive an autographed picture. 

Four year-old Adalynn Hruby poses with the Vikings Cheerleaders before getting their autographs. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Toward the end of the amateur water water tournament, the Le Center Area Fire Department gave attendees an education in fire safety with a doll house fire flow path demonstration.

Le Center firefighters open the basement window of the dollhouse, showing the flames are confined to the room while the rest of the doors in the house are closed. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The demonstration displayed how fire can quickly spread in a home the more that oxygen is introduced to the area. After first dousing the wooden dollhouse in gasoline, the Le Center firefighters lit a flame in the bottom basement area. 

Through a window, audiences could see the flames were largely confined to the basement area room, but when the firefighters opened a hole in the roof, fire and smoke began to billow out of the upper right room. 

Flames grow hotter in the dollhouse demonstration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Blaschko advised that keeping ones doors closed at night can save one's life. When the fire is in a compact room with little oxygen coming in, it cans slow or peter out before spreading. But when all the doors in the home are open it can quickly spread from one room to the next.

Like her sister, nine year-old Victoria Fonseca couldn't resist the chance to pose as a firefighter. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Selena Fonseca, age 10, poses as a firefighter at the Le Center Fire Department's 125th Anniversary. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

While the sunny weather was just what the parade and water fights needed, the firefighters could have done without the high winds. The demonstration was unfortunately ended before the whole dollhouse could be burned because the wind continued to blow out the flames.

On balance, the weather for the 125th anniversary was far better than the Le Center Fire Department's Centennial which ended with the sound of tornado sirens concluding the rainy weekend.

Local musician Jared Graff sings acoustic rock and country songs. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

"We got stormed out of that one," said Blaschko, a 30-year member of the department.

Live music performances began at 4:30 p.m. with local acoustic musician Jared Graff, followed by headlining classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. The Mankato band is known for playing classic hits by Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston and Def Leppard.

