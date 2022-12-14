Confronting increasing insurance, supply and labor costs amid a year of sky-high inflation, the Le Center City Council approved one of the largest tax hikes in recent memory.
On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved an 11.43% increase to the property tax levy for 2023. The $1.2 million sum was unchanged from the preliminary total and will finance the $1.89 million budget for next year.
One of the key features of the budget is a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA), a significant rise in adjustments from prior years to reflect the increasing effect of inflation.
In addition to the COLA adjustment, the budget allocates additional wage increases to Police Department, municipal pool and liquor store staff in an effort to retain current talent and attract employees in an increasingly competitive labor market.
The Le Center Police Department is one of the branches most affected by the labor shortage. Earlier this year, the department struggled to fill three part-time vacancies.
Police Chief Derek Carlsrud requested the city raise wages for part-time officers, which are currently the lowest in the region. In response, the Le Center City Council agreed to raise part-time officer wages to $25/hr, a 40% increase above the current wage and comparable to the wages of starting full-time officers.
For 2023, the union contracted starting salary for full-time officers is $27.17/hr ($56,000/yr).
At the December meeting, Le Center finally filled all its vacancies with the swearing in of Alexander Klobe as the city's newest full-time officer. But the Police Department will only be fully staffed for a brief period. Sgt. Dan Steffen is resigning to join the City Council next month.
A new pay scheme was adopted for lifeguards at the municipal pool to address labor shortages there as well. The proposed budget also raises the part time wage at the municipal liquor store to $12/hr and offers a 5% increase to the other positions.
Beyond the increased staffing costs, the city’s rising expenses are being driven up by an estimated 10% increase in health insurance costs and a $7,700 contract with the volunteer ambulance.
Additionally, nearly $40,000 in annual revenue from a cellular provider renting the water tower was redirected out of the general fund (which is supported by the levy) and into the water fund. Evans said this was a correction, and the water fund was a more appropriate place for the revenues, due to the use of the water tower.
One change to the budget that will not impact the tax levy is the establishment of a capital improvement plan, using $400,000 reallocated from other items in the general fund. The plan will allow the city to map out assets in need of improvement or replacement and dedicate a portion of the budget toward those projects. These assets could range from a new squad car for the Police Department to soccer goals for the city parks.
For 2023, the city is budgeting $191,000 toward capital improvements. Approximately $178,000 would go toward streets and $13,000 toward parks.
The city is just one of three major taxing property tax authorities, along with the county and school district.