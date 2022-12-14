Confronting increasing insurance, supply and labor costs amid a year of sky-high inflation, the Le Center City Council approved one of the largest tax hikes in recent memory.


Alexander Klobe

In his final meeting as Mayor of Le Center, Josh Fredrickson swore in full-time officer Alexander Klobe into the Le Center Police Department. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center Police

Alexander Klobe posed with his fellow officers after being sworn into the Le Center Police Department. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

