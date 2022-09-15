Le Center Municipal Building

Le Center Municipal Building (File photo/southernminn.com)

Confronting increasing insurance, supply and labor costs amid a year of sky-high inflation, the Le Center City Council approved one of the largest proposed tax hikes in recent memory.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments