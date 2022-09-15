Confronting increasing insurance, supply and labor costs amid a year of sky-high inflation, the Le Center City Council approved one of the largest proposed tax hikes in recent memory.
On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a preliminary 11.43% increase to the property tax levy for 2023. The $1.2 million would finance the proposed $1.89 million budget for next year.
At this stage, the budget is a proposal and won’t be finalized until the December City Council meeting. Under state statute, the city may lower the preliminary levy before finalizing the budget, but it cannot raise it.
One of the key features of the budget is a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA), a significant rise in adjustments from prior years to reflect the increasing effect of inflation.
In addition to the COLA adjustment, the budget allocates additional wage increases to Police Department, municipal pool and liquor store staff in an effort to retain current talent and attract employees in an increasingly competitive labor market.
The Le Center Police Department is one of the branches most affected by the labor shortage.
At full capacity, the Department has three full-time officers and eight part-time officers. But as of late, just five of the eight part-time positions have been filled, and two of the vacant posts have been open for nearly a year.
Police Chief Derek Carlsrud requested the city raise wages for part-time officers, which are currently the lowest in the region. In response, the Le Center City Council agreed to raise part-time officer wages to $25/hr, a 40% increase above the current wage and comparable to the wages of starting full-time officers.
For 2023, the union contracted starting salary for full-time officers is $27.17/hr ($56,000/yr).
The City Council further agreed to hire an additional full-time officer. Combined with benefits, the estimated cost of a new police officer is $80,000.
A new pay scheme was adopted for lifeguards at the municipal pool to address labor shortages there as well. The proposed budget also raises the part time wage at the municipal liquor store to $12/hr and offers a 5% increase to the other positions.
Beyond the increased staffing costs, the city’s rising expenses are being driven up by an estimated 10% increase in health insurance costs and a $7,700 contract with the volunteer ambulance.
Additionally, nearly $40,000 in annual revenue from a cellular provider renting the water tower was redirected out of the general fund (which is supported by the levy) and into the water fund. Evans said this was a correction, and the water fund was a more appropriate place for the revenues, due to the use of the water tower.
One change to the budget that will not impact the tax levy is the establishment of a capital improvement plan, using $400,000 reallocated from other items in the general fund. The plan will allow the city to map out assets in need of improvement or replacement and dedicate a portion of the budget toward those projects. These assets could range from a new squad car for the Police Department to soccer goals for the city parks.
For 2023, the city is proposing to budget $191,000 toward capital improvements. Approximately $178,000 would go toward streets and $13,000 toward parks.
Utility rate study
At the Tuesday City Council meeting, City Administrator Dan Evans announced a recently formed city water and sewer utility rate committee was recommending a new rate study to address the declining utility funds.
Typically, cities conduct a study to analyze their water and sewer rates every 10 years, but Evans said he didn’t know of any rate study conducted by Le Center in the past 20 years.
“What this is going to do is it’s going to allow a firm to come in and look at all these expenses correlated to the water and sewer funds and help us develop a game plan on how we can structure our funds, so we can start gaining money in those funds and not steadily decreasing like over the last year,” said Evans.
Evans added there are several programs the city is not participating in, but should be. For example, Evans advised the city should be involved in the Department of Natural Resources’ tiered conservation program. The utility rate study would further inform the city of other needed changes to follow best practices.
The city administrator informed the council he reached out to three companies to conduct a rate study and would have their bids before the council next month.