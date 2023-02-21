There’s been a vacant seat on the Le Center City Council for two months, but interest from potential candidates has been sparse.
There’s been a vacant seat on the Le Center City Council for two months, but interest from potential candidates has been sparse.
On Jan. 10, the City Council voted to launch an open application process, so interested candidates from the community could apply to fill the vacant council seat left by former Councilor Christian Harmeyer upon being elected Mayor of Le Center last November.
But at the latest City Council meeting Feb. 14, City Administrator Dan Evans reported that the city hadn’t received any new applications by the Feb. 9 deadline. By the council meeting only one application, submitted a day past the deadline, was delivered to the city.
Evans suggested the community was well aware of the vacancy on the council due the city’s own advertising and news published in Le Sueur County News and that the lack of applications wasn’t because of ignorance.
“I know that information was out there. I heard from different circles that information was out there,” said Evans.
“We can try potentially more avenues. It was on the website, like I said it made the front page news. I don’t know what more you can do,” he added.
City Attorney Jason Moran said he’s dealt with similar situations in other small cities and recommended the City Council extend the application period for another month and consider the late February application alongside any new candidates that may come along.
The preferred route is to actually fill [the vacancy] and what you have done here by going out and soliciting applications is what many cities would do,’ said Moran. “You don’t technically have any applicants that applied by the deadline so you certainly can publish it again, regroup and see what you’ve got.”
The City Council agreed to renew the application process and extend the deadline to March 9. The selected candidate would serve out the remainder of Harmeyer’s council term through December 2024.
If there are no applications received by the March deadline, the City Council could consider forgoing the process and the directly appointing someone of their choosing who has expressed interest in the position.
