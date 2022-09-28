After facing continued resident complaints of loud music from the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds disrupting their sleep, the Le Center City Council is considering an amendment to strengthen the city’s public nuisance ordinance.
Under the current ordinance, what constitutes a noise violation is fairly vague. Sounds considered a public nuisance are described simply as “All unnecessary noises and annoying vibrations.”
Drafted by City Attorney Jason Moran, with consultation from Police Chief Derek Carlsrud, a proposed amendment to the ordinance adds new language to define what types of sounds may be considered a nuisance. It also sets parameters limiting the time of day loud noises can be played and the distance they can be heard from.
Sounds reverberating from radios, disc players, musical instruments, speakers and sound systems, disc jockey systems and other devices are explicitly covered by the proposed ordinance. If, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., the noise can be clearly heard emanating 25 feet away from an automobile or 50 feet away from a property, police are authorized to cite parties responsible for violating the city ordinance.
If the motor vehicle or property owner is present at the time of the violation, they will be held responsible for the noise. In the event of the owner’s absence, the person in control of the automobile or in charge of the property at the time of the violation may be cited.
Breaking the noise ordinance will constitute a misdemeanor.
“[Chief] Derek Carlsrud and I generally thought that 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. is a good time to use for this parameter,” said Moran. “If the noise can be heard and it’s loud at the officer’s discretion, 25 feet from the vehicle, between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., they have the authority to issue a warning or citation.”
Carlsrud added the ordinance would allow Le Center Police Officers greater discretion to issue citations over noise complaints.
The proposal carves out exceptions for the Le Sueur County Fair and events sponsored by the City of Le Center. But, any non-city event held at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds outside of the annual fair can be cited for noise complaints.
Le Center resident Leo Schmitz made several complaints to the City Council and Police Department over loud parties held at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds and requested the city escalate enforcement of the noise ordinance.
According to Schmitz, loud parties held at the fairgrounds were vibrating his house and preventing him from falling asleep on numerous occasions. He brought the issue to the City Council in October 2021 after reporting multiple disturbances to the police over multiple weekends.
Schmitz addressed the City Council again in July, 2022 to report the loud events at the Fairgrounds continued to be a nuisance and request the local Police Department shut down the parties.
“I’ll welcome anybody here at the Fair Board, any of you, to come to my house, sit on my deck or come to my kitchen and listen to the bass go boom, boom, boom, boom, boom and the drums go bang, bang, bang, bang, bang and try to sleep and enjoy the lifestyle of a retired person,” said Schmitz.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 before the City Council meeting.