For nearly a year, the Le Center Police Department has been short-staffed, and the pool of applicants remains dry. Without new hires on the horizon, the Le Center City Council is considering a bump to wages for part-time officers, in hopes of attracting more candidates.
Le Center Police Chief Derek Carlsrud brought attention to the Department’s staffing issues at the July 12 council meeting. At full capacity, the Department has three full-time officers and eight part-time officers. But as of late, just five of the eight part-time positions have been filled, and two of the vacant posts have been open for nearly a year.
With three vacant positions, it often falls on Carlsrud and other full-time officers to take over the part-time shifts on the weekend. While Carlsrud is a salaried employee, other full-time officers are paid time and a half for overtime.
“Me being salaried, I don't get any overtime, but if I have to ask other full-timers to cover, it costs the city quite a bit of money,” said Carlsrud.
The Le Center Police Department will have a new part-time officer joining the department on July 30, but drawing in enough part-time applicants to cover all three shifts remains elusive. The shortage of new hires is in line with trends statewide, as Minnesota police departments report difficulty recruiting new officers amid major shortages.
But Le Center also faces competition from neighboring communities. The $18 per hour starting wage for part-time officers is lower than Cleveland’s $22 per hour. In Le Sueur, new part-time hires make the same as new full-time hires at $33 per hour.
“That's what we're fighting against,” said Carlsrud. “You have a lot of potential hires that think ‘Why should I work part-time here when Le Sueur is right over there?’”
Carlsrud suggested the city boost its starting wage for part-time officers from $18 to $20 per hour, while bumping up pay for long-term part-time officers.
Councilor Collin Scott motioned to raise police wages to $21 per hour. Scott suggested the raise could be paid for with contingency funds, but the proposal died without a second, as the councilors said they needed more time to analyze the fiscal impact on the budget.
“I’d like to sit down and look through this a little bit more extensively. I thank you for this work here,” Councilor Christian Harmeyer told Carlsrud. “But I think we need to sit down and take a look at this first.”
Mayor Josh Fredrickson said there may be ways to pay for a wage increase, but the council didn’t have an opportunity to analyze what it would cost or where the dollars would come from in the city budget.
“I’m on several subcommittees — one for salary and one for the police — and I sit on both of them, and this is the first I’ve seen,” Fredrickson added.
Instead, the council unanimously voted to add the potential wage-hike to the agenda of the upcoming August budget workshop.