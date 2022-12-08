Members of the Le Center public got together to share their ideas on how to better the community is a series of conversations hosted by the Region Nine Development Commission.
The series of meetings at the Le Sueur County 4-H Building over the fall season aimed to help identify potential projects which could support the community. Region Nine Community Development Director Leah Petricka said their goal was for the public to lead the discussion and create their own networks to launch and sustain those efforts.
“Within that, we are a resource to either facilitate a further connection or to apply for a certain grant or help navigate what opportunities for funding could there be, if you were wanting to pursue this type of thing,” said Petricka.
For City Councilor Collin Scott, the heavy snowfall which blanketed the region just one day prior to the final Nov. 30 meeting served as a reminder of the lack of medical care facilities in Le Center.
“It would be nice if a parent was able to just go a couple of blocks to a doctor or someone with medical training to help them,” said Scott. “We have a large population of elderly folks in town, and like yesterday, if somebody has an emergency, yesterday was an ideal example of why we need something here in town.”
Scott said he has been in contact with a woman in the local area with interest in a potential medical practice in Le Center. Conversations are still in early stages, and no plans or commitments have been drawn, but Scott said this experience demonstrated the value of coming together to find opportunities to build up the community.
“That’s what this should be about, pursuing those leads where we’re going to improve and sustain our community,” said Scott. “… What I’m getting from [this] is, ‘Here are resources out here; here are things, people and contacts you can use to help your community.’ I think that’s the main goal, and that’s my main goal.”
In a September meeting with a “discovery team” made up of community leaders, members brought up a number of concerns they felt should continue to be discussed: from the high cost and low availability of housing, bringing in new types of businesses to supporting unity in the Tri-City United School District.
But one of the primary concerns in the final meeting was finding ways for community members to come together and voice their opinion. One resident noted that the 10 attendees at the final meeting wasn’t representative of the broader community. There was just one business owner at the table, and there was no one representing Le Center’s younger families. She questioned what could be done to get more people involved.
“They don’t even know we’re meeting. We do have an issue — how do we get this message out to everybody? We’re in inflationary times. I’m not gong to spend anybody’s money before I ask them.”
One resident suggested there should be a sign on Main Street to notify community members of issues and events.
Petricka further informed the attending residents of an upcoming opportunity to have a voice in the development of an upcoming Minnesota Department of Transportation improvement project targeting Highway 99. The project is tentatively scheduled for 2029, but before that, Le Center residents will have the opportunity give their input on potential designs and changes to sidewalks and crossings in the project area.
The community conversations also received a significant degree of push back and skepticism from attending residents in the final meeting. Several community members said they did not want to use outside money or grants with strings attached.
Petricka clarified that there was no obligation to pursue grants. It’s up to community members to decide what kinds of initiatives they would like to see in Le Center and how to fund those initiatives.
The choice to pursue any future projects will ultimately fall on community members. Petricka said Region Nine could serve as a resource for those interested in launching an initiative, but now it’s up to Le Center residents to take the lead.