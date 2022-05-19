From relying on the life-saving care of the Le Center ambulance to now providing it, few people understand the critical responsibility of emergency medical service providers (EMS) like Ashley Genelin.
Her son Myles was born prematurely in 2017 with a rare genetic disorder, cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome. Myles battled the condition throughout his life and frequently required hospitalized care. In episodes when Myles slipped into critical condition, Genelin dialed 911 and called on the Le Center ambulance for help.
In 2020, Myles lost his life to the genetic disorder at three years old. In the time since, Genelin has given back to the community that biked over 130 mile and donated 170 blankets in her son’s name as a Le Center Ambulance volunteer.
“We utilized the department quite a bit when we had to call 911 and the community did a lot to help us when he was alive, so after he died I wanted to find a way to give back to the community that gave so much to us,” said Genelin.
The first grade teacher knows the anxiety and fears of family members reporting an emergency firsthand. That personal connection allows her to assist bystanders at the scene of an accident or emergency.
“I think that's my greatest strength is that I can understand what it's like on the other side,” said Genelin. “I can help families, talk them through it and understand what’s happening in the moment.”
Making a difference
Genelin is part of a team of over 20 dedicated volunteers that sacrifice their time with family and friends to serve the 4,000 people in their community and the surrounding area. Joined by their shared sense of duty and friendships forged in the back of a speeding wagon, members of the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance gathered at the Little Dandy on May 18 to celebrate EMS Week, which runs from May 15-21.
Each volunteer’s reason for joining was different, but they were all bound by an urge to help others. For Ramona Shook, EMS work runs in the family. Her uncle Stan Stocker is the director of the Volunteer Ambulance Service and her cousin Neal Stocker is a member-at-large.She also has three aunts that volunteered and her second cousin Vanessa Holicky represents Le Sueur County Public Health on the Ambulance Commission.
Shook’s interest in the ambulance sparked 18 years ago when she was completing CPR training for her job at Le Sueur County. Her uncle Stan Stocker dropped by her door later that night with an application in hand.
“I really think our service makes a difference in our community. I work with a lot of really awesome people that make a difference,” said Shook. “We run together, we experience the first things and we need each other to get through those things especially in this small community when you know everybody when they get sick or get hurt.”
Dave Struckman and Dude Frederickson both came into the ambulance service following careers as emergency responders. Before his five years driving the ambulance, Struckman spent 38 years as a Sheriff’s Deputy, while Frederickson worked 25 years as a firefighter before serving 10 on the ambulance.
“I knew a lot of these people from calls as a deputy and then to work with them, you learn a lot more about them,” said Struckman. “We’re lucky in this community that we have people like this.”
Volunteers agreed it takes a certain type of person to dedicate their hours to the ambulance. It’s a job as rewarding as it is challenging. Emergency services may save a life on one call only to find a victim two far gone on the next.
In a town where everybody knows everybody, many volunteers have been called to assist people they’re already familiar with.
“You kind of know everyone in there so when you get a call at a car accident or in a house, you already know who is going to be in there and you know what you are going to encounter when you're going to go in there,” said Frederickson.
But for all the sacrifices, missed holidays and tragic scenes they may encounter, volunteers are comforted by a support system of fellow first responders and the moments where they know they’ve saved someone’s life.
“That is huge, nothing can replace that feeling,” said Frederickson.
In the case of volunteer Barb Kohn, serving on the ambulance is not only an opportunity to save lives but bring them into the world. One of the greatest highlights of her 44 year EMS career was getting a call at 4 a.m. to go to a pregnant woman’s household and help deliver her baby.
“I’m a teacher, so I had to call the school and say ‘I’m going to be a little bit late. I had to deliver a baby this morning,” Kohn recalled.
Kohn is currently the Le Center ambulance’s longest-serving volunteer. In some ways, EMS has become more efficient. When she started out, Kohn said volunteers worked 24/7 shifts for one full week out of the month. Now, most volunteers serve one 12-hour day shift or night shift a week and a continuous 12-hour shift throughout the weekend once a month.
There were only three pagers between the whole crew and volunteers would physically deliver the pagers to the next person on the shift or a substitute if needed. Advances in communication technology like cell phones and the internet have also aided efficiency.
Recruitment and retention
But one area where the ambulance lags behind the ambulance of the past is in staffing. Kohn said there were more volunteers working at the ambulance 44 years ago than there are today.
Like many ambulance services across Minnesota, the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance is having difficulty supplying adequate staffing levels. According to the Minnesota Legislative Auditor’s evaluation report of Emergency Ambulance Services, 61% of outstate service directors responding to a survey reported that they had difficulty staffing ambulance shifts at the level needed to adequately respond to 911 calls.
Each EMT sticking to their 12-hour schedule currently isn’t enough to provide 24/7 service, so some volunteers have taken up 24 hour shifts to fill in the gaps.
“We used to have a sub list years ago, we don’t have a sub list anymore. We’re all subbing for each other in addition to running full time,” said Kohn. “We’re constantly in need of people.”
The most common impediment to recruiting and retaining staff according to survey respondents is a lack of available, trained candidates. A total of 65% of ambulance service directors said a lack of candidates made it difficult or very difficult to bolster staffing numbers.
Next month the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance is holding a free EMR certification course for ages 21 and older. To pass the course participants must attend all nine classes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29.
The Le Center Volunteer Ambulance’s newest recruit is 20 year old Logan Pumper. He jumped headfirst into his EMS duties three months prior, taking on as many hours as he can, in his goal to become a paramedic.
“I wanted to help people,” said Pumper. “I want to make sure everybody’s safe and be the person that helps them get better.”
Pumper said he still has a lot to learn - members on his team sometimes use medical terminology he never heard before - but Stan Stocker has taken him under his wing to help him achieve his dream job.
It was about three weeks until he received his first call. It was a moment he was both anxious and excited for.
“I never had an on call job before so I never experienced that feeling,” said Pumper. “I wanted that first call. I wanted to do this ever since I was a little kid.”