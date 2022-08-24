By now, many families in Le Sueur, St. Peter and Le Center are likely familiar with Latvian exchange students Vlada Aleksejeva and Anita Tifentale.
The pair, alongside a large group of Latvian college students, have been knocking on doors across southern Minnesota to sell educational materials, beef up their communication skills and learn about American culture.
Aleksejeva and Tifentale are both sales interns for Southwestern Advantage, an educational materials sales company, which produces books, apps and websites for school-age kids and high school graduates. They make up some of the 1,500 students from around the world in the program.
“I understood this was a good opportunity to improve myself as a person and grow in many aspects of life,” said Tifentale. “I would learn so much more about American culture and get so much more insight than if I went here only as a tourist. I also wanted to see how other people are living.”
For Aleksejeva, who previously studied abroad in Great Britain, the program was an opportunity to challenge herself and take a risk.
“I understood it wouldn’t be easy, because it’s not the most common job — like going door-to-door and approaching people — but that’s why I decided to do it,” said Aleksejeva. “It was so much outside of my comfort zone, but I really wanted to grow as a person, as well, and growth is only happening when you are outside of your comfort zone.”
In the three months they’ve spent in Minnesota, the Latvian students dove headfirst into everything the state has to offer. Their work has brought them to numerous local communities, including Le Sueur, St. Peter, Le Center, Nicollet, Montgomery, Cleveland and Kasota, plus larger cities, like Savage, Prior Lake and Burnsville and many more towns around the region.
Participants spend about one to three weeks canvassing each community, and they stay with multiple host families throughout the summer. Aleksejeva and Tifentale said their families were very welcoming and introduced them to some American foods, like corn on the cob and banana bread.
Empty-nesters Michele and Ron Nolte, of Le Sueur, were more than happy to serve as a host family for the Latvian ladies after hearing they needed a place to stay.
“They just happened to be out selling books and they stopped by to sell books and happened to mention they needed a host family, and I mentioned I had a place, and they could stay here and that’s how they ended up at my house,” said Michele Nolte.
Whether their meeting was by chance or fate, the international travelers were welcomed into the Nolte household with open arms. The family is well-versed in opening up their home to people from other countries.
When their daughter was a senior in high school, the Noltes accepted a Ukrainian exchange student for several months. They also legally adopted a 9- and 10 year-old brother and sister from Russia.
“I feel it’s been a blessing to have them in our house,” said Nolte. “All of our children are fully grown now and out of state, so this is a pretty neat thing to do, connect another family to us.”
In their brief time together, the Noltes, Aleksejeva and Tifentale have bonded over cultural exchanges. Since the Latvian students had never eaten corn right off the cob before visiting, Michele Nolte gifted them each a set of Little Sprout corn pokers to take home.
Visiting Minnesota has been an all-new experience for the students.
“The cars are bigger, the houses are bigger, food portions are bigger and greasier also,” said Tifentale. “We’re getting used to the food portions, but the houses and cars are still big. Even people who are grandparents live in such big castles.”
Those haven’t been the only culture shocks. The Latvian students said they could “get lost for an hour’’ in American superstores, like Walmart. Shopping centers are much larger too, particularly the Mall of America.
While many Americans winced at $5 per gallon gas prices at the pump, for Aleksejeva and Tifentale, it was a welcome sigh, compared to the gas prices back home, which ranged between $7-8 a gallon this summer.
“I send pictures [of the pump} to my dad, and he says ‘Oh, it’s so cheap,’” said Aleksejeva.
One of the greatest similarities and differences between Minnesota and Latvia is the weather. While the temperature is similar, the pair said the summer is far more humid in Minnesota.
Their community canvassing also brought them into contact with a multitude of people from different cultural backgrounds, including members of Minnesota’s Somali, Honduran and Mexican communities.
“It’s not only one culture that you’re exploring, it’s multiple cultures. It’s like traveling in the U.S.,” said Tifentale.
Aleksejeva and Tifentale are both aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to apply the skills they’ve honed in door-to-door sales toward opening their own businesses back home.
“I recommend going to a place at least one summer for every student, because maybe, if it’s something they like, they can continue,” said Tifentale. “If not, at least they will get to know themselves better, because when you are alone, you can understand your limits — what you can do and what you can’t do.“