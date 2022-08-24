Latvian Students

Latvian students Anita Tifentale (left) and Vlada Aleksejeva (right) spent their summer in Southern Minnesota selling educational books door to door for Southwestern Initiative. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

By now, many families in Le Sueur, St. Peter and Le Center are likely familiar with Latvian exchange students Vlada Aleksejeva and Anita Tifentale.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments