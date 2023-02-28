The Le Center Just For Kix Teams celebrated some of their most awarded performances in years on Saturday Feb. 25, after taking home numerous plaques and medals from the "Together We Dance" competition at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
"The Sauk Rapids TWD was our second competition of the year, and our most successful competition in the recent years. Half of the teams brought home first or second place plaques, and all had stellar scores and placements," said Just for Kix Coach Emma Thompson.
"Almost all of the programs competing had to cancel practices leading up to the competition due to the snow storm, and were unsure what to expect. The dancers exceeded my expectations," Thompson added.
The Le Center dance troupe brought over 23 performers to the event, consisting of eight competing teams and two soloists. The teams included Sparklers Jazz (second and third grade), Mini Kick (fourth and fifth grade), Starlites Jazz and Hip Hop (fourth and fifth grade), Middle Kick (seventh through ninth grade), Dream Team Hip Hop (seventh and eighth and Starmakers Jazz and Lyrical (seventh through ninth grade).
Starlites Jazz and Middle Kick both earned first place and the high gold ranking and Mini Kick and Starmakers Jazz came in second while achieving the high gold.
Sparklers Jazz ranked third with gold ranking, Starlites Hip Hop and Starmakers Lyrical both achieved fourth place with high gold and Dream Team Hip Hop placed fifth with high gold.
"Sparklers Jazz, Dream Team Hip Hop, and Starmakers Lyrical all competed their routines for the first time, and we are eager to get back into practice to be ready to go for our next competition in Marshall at the SMSU campus on Sunday, March 19," said Thompson.
In addition to the two first place awards given to the Just for Kix teams, Thompson said a highlight of the weekend was the debut of the program's two soloists.
Seventh grader Camryn Holicky debuted her Lyrical solo to the song “All Again,” by Ella Henderson. Holicky competed in a tough Middle Classic division and took home a high gold ranking and fifth place.
Jaylynn Perez also debuted her Jazz solo to the song “Glam,” by Christina Aguilera. Perez received a platinum ranking and was awarded a second place medal for her performance.
"Solos were coached and choreographed by Madison Jacobs, a four time All State Jazz dancer and choreographer for the BOLD Warrior dance team for five years," said Thompson. "Jaylynn Perez and Camryn Holicky pushed themselves to new heights by performing a solo routine for the first time, and we are eager to see how they improve between now and our Nationals competition at the end of April."
The Le Center Just For Kix program is in its 11th year of performance and includes local area students ranging three years old to the 12th grade. The Just For Kix local director is Emma Thompson. Head instructors and assistants are Madison Jacobs and Marissa Schroeder..
Just For Kix is a national leader in dance instruction and is committed to youth advancement through performance. Based out of Brainerd, Minnesota, the organization has over 21,000 dancers in more than 200 locations nationwide. Annually, the company provides multiple "Together We Dance" competitive opportunities for affiliated dance team programs to compete.
Just For Kix also provides dance camps and an Outback Bowl Performance Tour travel opportunity for its dancers.