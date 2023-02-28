Middle Kick

First place winners Middle Kick. Front Row L-R: Grace Harmeyer, Marissa Schroeder, Camryn Holicky. Back Row L-R: Reagan Steffen, Jordyn Stuefen, Elizabeth Holicky, Taylor Engel, Emma Thompson. (Courtesy of Emma Thompson)

 The Le Center Just For Kix Teams celebrated some of their most awarded performances in years on Saturday Feb. 25, after taking home numerous plaques and medals from the "Together We Dance" competition at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.


Starlites Jazz

First place winners Starlites Jazz. L-R: Taylor Bauer, Cori Krenik, Eva Schummer, Emma Thompson, Jaylynn Perez. (Courtesy of Emma Thompson)
Jaylynn Perez

Jaylynn Perez with her Platinum Ranking ribbon and Second Place Medal. (Courtesy of Emma Thompson)

