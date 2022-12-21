After five terms and 10 years as mayor of Le Center, Josh Fredrickson is taking a step back from local government.
He had a combined 14 years in elected office, having served as a city councilor for four years prior. Retirement, at least temporarily, wasn’t an easy decision.
But as Le Center has welcomed a new city administrator in Dan Evans, a new police chief in Derek Carlsrud and most recently a new public works superintendent in Dan Steinborn, Fredrickson felt it was time for the City Council to have new leadership as well.
“When that type of change happens, sometimes it’s nice to get a fresh set of eyes on it, instead of someone like me saying ‘It’s always been that way,’” said Fredrickson.
Between his mayoral responsibilities, his full-time job at GSSC in the Twin Cities, and his continued 19 years of service on the Le Center Fire Department, Fredrickson said it was tiring to juggle it all. But no matter how draining those responsibilities, Fredrickson still misses them.
The mayor couldn’t help but choke up as he delivered a farewell address at his final City Council meeting in December. While wearing a Macho Man Randy Savage Christmas sweater for the City Council’s annual ugly sweater contest, Fredrickson gave a heartfelt thanks to the city staff and officials, both past and present, he served with over the past 14 years.
Fredrickson’s ties to the city predate his tenure in elected office. At 15, the fourth generation Le Center native took up his first job working for Curt Roemhildt and the Public Works Department over the summer. While mowing ballfields, whipping weeds and flushing fire hydrants, Fredrickson said he learned the value of hard work and effort that goes into public works.
To this day, Fredrickson will help take care of the ballfields if asked.
His interest in local government was sparked by his friend Lance Wetzel’s election as Le Center mayor.
“Him getting elected showed me that some of the younger people in this community could provide some of that service,” said Fredrickson. “I have always grown up with my parents teaching me the importance of helping others in your community, volunteering, and I thought getting into local politics was another good way to build upon that.”
Fredrickson entered office during a time of financial instability for the city. From 2009 to 2012, Le Center was passing annual levy increases over 20% to finance debt repayments for road work on Minnesota Street. But these increases fell short of what was needed to pay off the city’s debts, and in 2013, Le Center’s credit rating was downgraded.
“We had to make a lot of tough decisions, due to finances not being very well planned out, reserves almost depleted …” said Fredrickson. “We had to do 25% levy increases; we had to put a freeze on wages for a year and a half. Those were tough decisions, but they proved to be necessary, as we look now at our financial stability.”
Just one year into his first term as mayor, Fredrickson and the City Council reached out to Ehlers for guidance. The financial consulting firm developed a 10-year plan for the city to raise levy dollars toward paying off its bonds.
As the city’s financial outlook turned brighter. Le Center embarked on several infrastructure projects, including the 2016 Lexington Avenue street project and the 2020 street project.
Fredrickson’s tenure would also be marked by debate over whether to keep recycling a city-run operation or outsource the service to a private contractor. While the city’s blue bag system was more affordable for older and single residents, residents in family households countered that it was difficult to schedule time to make it to the recycling plant during its limited hours.
The City Council responded by continuing the city-run recycling service while adding an additional weekday to keep the service open.
As he passes the torch to City Councilor and newly-elected Mayor Christian Harmeyer, Frederickson said the City Council and staff is well-positioned to lead the community, but he also noted there will be difficult decisions on how to balance residential growth, as land for available housing becomes sparser, while keeping the character of the Le Center community in tact.
“The council will have to make some tough decisions on whether they want to maybe purchase some land, so there is room for more development, but as far as the current footprint right now, there’s not a lot of lots left,” said Fredrickson. “You want to grow, but you want to be smart about it.”
While looking forward to a long retirement from public office, Fredrickson hasn’t ruled out coming back.
“I might be sitting here bored 10 years from now and want to get back into it, but right now, I am looking forward to having a little bit of a break,” said Fredrickson.