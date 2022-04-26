Interim City Administrator and long-time Le Sueur resident Joe Roby was offered the job of City Administrator.
Roby was extended the offer following an interview of two finalist candidates before the Le Sueur City Council on Monday. Councilors voted 6-1 (Marvin Sullivan opposing) to enter contract negotiations with the candidate.
The selected finalist has been employed at the City of Le Sueur since January of last year as the city finance director. In the private sector, Roby was employed as finance manager at Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center for nearly 10 years. He also worked as a finance manager and global finance coordinator for IBM.
In addition to his work for the city, Roby served as Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Treasurer for three years until his appointment as Interim City Administrator. The finance director picked up the administrative role following former City Administrator Jasper Kruggel’s resignation earlier this month.
“The direction the city is going is bright. If I wasn’t optimistic about it, I wouldn’t have put my name in the hat,” said Roby. “I’m really excited. This is the community I care about passionately. My wife and I chose to raise our kids in this small town because we believed it offered the most promise for a young family and whatever I can do here at city hall to encourage positive growth and development — I want to do it.”
The presumptive city administrator said the community has been heading in the right direction over the past five years. The Le Sueur he sees today differs from the Le Sueur he remembers growing up, struggling to shake off the loss of the Green Giant.
“What I witnessed is a lot of years of the community trying to find itself and what I’m really excited about is the community has begun to find itself beyond the time of Green Giant,” said Roby. “I think embracing new ideas and embracing change is really important for Le Sueur and we’ve really done well over the last five years. We’re never going to go back to 1975 and that’s ok because we have so much talent in this community and so many great ideas, a gorgeous setting, proximity to the Metro and rapidly expanding Mankato area. There’s so much opportunity here.”
The top obstacle standing in the way of community development? Roby said it’s “housing and housing and housing.” Le Sueur’s proximity to the Twin Cities and the Mankato area places the community in an optimal position for growth, but more vacant homes are needed to bring families to town.
“It’s not just affordable housing, but just wanted housing,” said Roby. “There’s land around town that we only have a couple active developments. It would be good to increase the housing density here.”
Increasing the housing supply is an acute challenge, but not an insurmountable one, Roby told the council. He also highlighted the need for business development and warned against growing complacent after making progress.
“If we say, ‘We’ve done enough. Let’s just hold off for a while and rest and see how our work was,’ the fear is if we have even a little bit of complacency, then we stop that progress, that momentum that we have,” said Roby. “I don’t ever want us to be content with mediocrity or being good enough. I think we have to strive for extraordinary, exceptional.”
The finance director also spoke on improving local recreational opportunities through developing parks, upgrading Community Center offerings and strengthening the city’s relationship with the Le Sueur-Henderson School District.
Roby was one of three finalist candidates chosen out of five semifinalists for an interview before the city council, but only two appeared in person on Monday. The other applicant interviewed by the council was Mike Anderson.
Applications for the city administrator position were reviewed by an ad hoc committee made up of Mayor Shawn Kirby, Councilor Newell Krogmann, Councilor Marvin Sullivan, Public Services Director Rich Kucera and Human Resources Director Stacy Lawrence. The same panel interviewed five semifinalists before recommending three finalist candidates to the council.
New councilor
At the same meeting, the Le Sueur City Council appointed Pamela Williams to a vacant seat on the council before interviewing the city administrator candidates.
Williams has resided in Le Sueur since 1980 and was employed at the local hospital for 41 years. She currently sits on the HRA board and previously served on the boards of the Southern Minnesota Regional Trauma Advisory Committee (SMRTAC) and St. Anne’s Church. Williams has also volunteered for the ambulance service, Cub Scouts, church service and the Le Sueur Foundation.
“I’ve been part of the community for over 40 years and in hospital administration. I’m used to working with the community and the city was a great resource for me,” said Williams. “ I think I need to do my part and give back to the community. Like Joe [Roby] said, we’re going in the right direction and we need to continue moving forward.”
Williams is filling in for the vacancy left by former City Councilor Nick Loose. Loose said he was unable to attend council meetings after entering a new job and his seat was declared vacant following a three month absence.
Williams’ term runs through the end of 2022 and the seat will be up for election this November.
The appointed councilor was selected by the City Council from a pool of four applicants. Other candidates included Le Sueur Planning Commission Member and former Excelsior City Councilor Dan Ryerson, retired Le Sueur Incorporated manufacturer Mike Touhey and 58 year resident David Scheiber.