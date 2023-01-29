Le Center American Legion Post 108 could almost be mistaken for the emerald fields of Ireland as around 100 guests clad in green came together to celebrate the announcement of this year’s St. Patrick’s Celebration Grand Marshals.
The St. Patrick’s brunch crowd put their hands together on Sunday, Jan. 29 as longtime Le Center residents Jim and Julie Harmon were invited up onstage to accept the titles of Grand Marshals.
“This was definitely unexpected. There’s so many Irish families in town and so many people they could choose from, it’s just amazing,” said Jim.
The couple of 43 years have spent almost all of their married life together in Le Center. They moved to New Prague in 2003, but remain deeply involved in the Le Center community. Jim is a life member of American Legion Post 108, both go to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and they’ve continued to attend every St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.
“It brings lots of families to town, it brings lots of families together., even Jim and I,” said Julie. “Jim is not Irish, but he is on St. Patrick’s Day and a lot of his family is here supporting this.”
“My one son has a McHarmon shirt on,” Jim added with a laugh.
Julie traces her Irish heritage to her great-great grandparents on her father’s side, who came from the town of Cork Ireland. Her grandparents were full Irish and originally lived in the Cordova area before moving to the Le Center area. Her parents, Bob and Laura McMillen, were named the St. Patrick’s Grand Marshals in 2005.
“It was the highest honor in their life. They really, really loved their Irish heritage,” said Julie.
Julie was born and raised in Le Center before the local St. Patrick’s Day Celebration was even an idea, so she commemorated her Irish heritage by entering the regional St. Patrick’s pageant in Waseca in 1977, where she won the crown of Miss St. Patrick’s.
Since the formation of the local celebration and pageant, three of the Harmons’ nieces carried on the tradition as nominees for the Miss Shamrock crown. Jim and Julie regularly volunteered themselves as vocalists in the Celtic Choir.
“I remember back to when I was crowned, and that was a shock too, and I always enjoy watching these girls,” said Julie. “Sometimes they all come out of their shells. When you see them come back the next year, the girls that were here last year will say something to the new Miss Shamrock, new Miss Irish rose, new Gregory O’Connell, and every year when they come back they’ve grown.”
Outside of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, the couple has consistently dedicated their lives to supporting the local community.
Jim is a Vietnam War veteran and has been a steadfast supporter of the American Legion following his first initial four years of service between 1972-1976. He was out of the military for 13 years until joining the Army National Guard in 1989. The Army veteran exited the military with the rank of Specialist fourth class.
After his military service, Jim went on to work at the WINCO manufacturing plant in Le Center for 23 years before retiring as a plant manager at the Cambria processing facility in Le Sueur.
Jim was also the local Civil Defense Director for 17 years, a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Isaac Walton and Sportsmen’s Club.
Julie recently celebrated her retirement after 44 years as a nurse at New Prague. She sings in the community choir, Bernadotte Choir and St. Mary’s Church Choir and was an 8-year volunteer at the Children’s Learning Center. In addition, Julie served on the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance for 13 years and taught emergency responders in surrounding areas about how to start IVs and get medication for patients.
In celebration of their nomination, the Harmons invited their family, including the entire McMillen clan in attendance, to come on stage. Jim is a child of eight and Julie is a child of six, so the stage was quickly packed end-to-end.
For the McMillen clan, St. Patrick’s Day has been a time of celebration and unexpected blessings. In 2007, Julie said her father Bob was diagnosed with AML (acute myeloid leukemia) and was told he had just six days to live. Bob defied the odd and survived to see the birth of his great-grandchild Ada on St. Patrick’s Day, 2008.
Following the announcement of the Grand Marshals, the St. Patrick’s Celebration introduced this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Queen Candidates. The nominees included Keira Oeltjenbruns of St. Peter High School, Lauren Powers of St. Peter High School and Samantha Tiede of Tri-City United High School.
The candidates took the stage with escorts Calla Stewart, Mya Vrzal and Muriell Whipps after serving egg bake and Irish potatoes with last year’s queen candidates: Miss Shamrock Molly Closser, Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and Miss Irish Rose and John Gregory O’Connell Memorial Scholarship winner Allie Blaschko.
This is just the beginning of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, which includes the Queen Candidate Talent Show on March 4, the St. Patrick’s Day Queen Coronation on March 10 and the 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11.
“This celebration brings the entire community together,” said Julie. “I see classmates. Jim sees classmates. You look up and down the street at the parade and everyone is there with their families. That is such a blessing to see all these families and then all the kids get to grow up and see what this is all about.”