Jum and Julie Harmon

Jim Harmon (left) and Julie Harmon (right) celebrate being named Grand Marshals for the 41st annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Center American Legion Post 108 could almost be mistaken for the emerald fields of Ireland as around 100 guests clad in green came together to celebrate the announcement of this year’s St. Patrick’s Celebration Grand Marshals.


Grand Marshals

Left to right: 2022 Grand Marshals Bonnie Hartwig, Les Hartwig and Mary Jo O'Malley passed on their titles at the St. Patrick's brunch. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's candidates

Back row: The St. Patrick Celebration Queen candidates (left to right): Lauren Powers, Samantha Tiede and Kiera Oeltjenbruns. Front row escorts: Muriell Whipps, Mya Vrzal and Calla Stewart. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Queen candidates

St. Patrick's Queen candidates past and present served egg bake at the St. Patrick's brunch. Left to right: Molly Closser, Allie Blaschko, Emma Neubauer,  Lauren Powers, Samantha Tiede and Kiera Oeltjenbruns. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Celebration

American Legion Post 108 was awash in green as visitors attended the St. Patrick's Day brunch. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
McMillen Clan

The McMillen Clan joined the Harmons onstage as they gave a speech for their St. Patrick's Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jim and Julie Harmom

Julie Harmon (left) and Jim Harmon (right) were declared the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Celebration Grand Marshals. The couple will be riding in the Le Center Dental Clinic Float during the parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments