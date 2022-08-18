statue.JPG

This sculpture, which sits in front of IRIS, was made by Timothy Schmalz, a famous sculptor who has worked with the Pope. The funds were raised by Ciera Wilson, who was just 19 when she found herself at IRIS.

When Diana Kelly’s son, Derek, died at 39 weeks and 4 days of gestational age in 1985, she normally wouldn’t have been able to her hold her son after they induced labor. Fortunately, she knew the doctors and nurses and was able to see her child, but she knew there were many parents who didn’t have that privilege.

Diana Kelly founded Infants Remembered in Silence in 1987 after the death of her son, Derek, who was stillborn. (Colton Kemp photos/southernminn.com)
(Below) Teddy bears are gifted to families donated by a kindergarten class who raised over $100 in pocket change after their teacher lost her child. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
This poster was donated to IRIS. It was made and signed by Peter Max, who designed the album covers for The Beatles. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

