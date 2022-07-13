In the leadup to the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum, one of the major questions on voters minds is whether Park Elementary should be saved or scrapped.
The 92-year-old school building has long been a thorn in the side of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District. Assets, including HVAC, electrical and flooring systems, are around 60-70 years old and increasingly showing their wear and tear.
Of the annual $350,000 in long-term facility maintenance dollars the district receives from the state, around 75% is dedicated to Park Elementary, said LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner.
The school district is pushing to offload its most expensive school building in a $39.9 million referendum, which would finance the demolition of Park Elementary and fund a new PreK-5 Elementary School building adjacent to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School.
Park’s maintenance needs are so great, Wagner said, constructing a new school building is the most fiscally responsible option. The cost to replace the building’s aging utilities exceeds the Minnesota Department of Education’s 60% threshold used to determine when to renovate and when to build new, according to the district.
“Because of our review and comment and feedback we got back from the state, the state does not believe it’s a good use of taxpayer money to put money into this building in its current condition,” said Wagner.
“Anything we do to the building has to be done in line with current code,” he continued. “Just our elevator alone, we would have to cut out the walls to make our elevator access wide enough and big enough to be ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant. It’s wheelchair accessible, but it’s not ADA compliant.”
The poor maintenance conditions of the building are apparent from cracks in the classroom tile floors and creases in the blinds. Administrators believe the building conditions are a deterrent pushing prospective families away from enrolling in the district.
“I tour parents and families when they’re out looking for a school and they’ve made specific comments to me about the poor condition of our building,” said Elementary Principal Darren Kern. “Not just one parent, multiple.”
Perhaps more noticeable than cracks in the wall is the heat. The HVAC system has aged well past its lifespan, causing the building to feel hot and humid in the spring and summer.
“It affects what you can do in the gym,” said Kern. “When it’s as hot as it is today, you can’t have kids running around or they’ll pass out. So it limits what you can do in there.”
The gymnasium itself is in noticeably poor condition. The balcony and the seats in the auditorium section are so structurally unsound it’s off-limits for anything other than storage. The gym floor has cracks from leaks through the roof.
Temperatures aren’t any better in the winter time. The school’s boilers are over 70 years old and undersized for the school building. There are occasions where students resort to wearing their winter coats in class, said Kern, and the school employs space heaters for extra warmth.
In the past five years, boilers shut down twice at Park Elementary. The first boiler shut down in 2017, while the second was non-functional in the winter of 2020. The school district was charged around $30,000 in both incidents for repairs, in addition to external heating.
“When you have classrooms that are 40 degrees, that’s not conducive to learning,” said Kern.
For the school to have a functional boiler system, Buildings and Grounds Director Todd Vrklan said the district would need to replace them entirely with six to eight smaller boilers.
But even in a scenario where the district directs enough funding to replace the boilers and the rooftop HVAC system and repairs the tile, Vrklan said there are many more issues that will become prominent in the future.
Like the rest of the building, the drain piping isn’t getting any younger and water is being drained more slowly. Vrklan added work needs to be done to maintain the roof replacement above the gym.
“How much money do you stick into something that is going to cause issues and continue to age without a major renovation?” asked Vrklan.”To be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, I would vote for a new building that’s more efficient in all aspects, and it’s just better utility wise.”
But for some Le Sueur residents, the proposed price tag may be too much to swallow. Approving the single-campus school district alone could cost up to $39.9 million, but if the public also approves the district’s requests for maintenance upgrades, an auto lab for the high school and extra gym space for the new building, the referendum could amount to $51.5 million.
For a homeowner in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District with a $175,000 property, passing all three questions would add $387 to one’s annual property taxes. That additional cost jumps up to $594 for property owners with a $250,000 home and falls to $181 for a $100,000 property.
But after a regular tax refund, the estimated impact falls to $63 a year for $100,000 properties, $154 a year for $175,000 properties and $190 a year for $250,000 properties.