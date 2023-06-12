School's out for the summer, but before families hit the trails this season, a brand new Bike Safety Fun Night helped local children get a handle on their handlebars. 

bike safety 1

A boy learns to keep his balance while riding a bike at the Bike Safety Fun Night. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Bike safety 2

A girl chases after a boy eating popcorn on his bicycle. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bike Safety 6

Heidi Baker, Le Center Police and Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office pose with kids on their bikes and the State Farm bear. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Bike Safety 11

Kids pull up to a stop on the bike safety obstacle course. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Bike Safety 10

Interim Le Center Police Chief Sam Rant leads a bike safety class. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Bike Safety 3

The Le Center Fire Department stopped by the Bike Safety Fun Night with a fire truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bike safety 4

The Le Center Volunteer Ambulance was available to offer first aid to as kids practiced riding their bikes. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bike Safety 7

The Lions Club contributed to a total of 50 helmets given away to kids participating in the Bike Safety Fun Night. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Bike Safety 5

Alexander Hernandez, pictured with Heidi Baker, won the free boy's bike in a drawing. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bike Safety 8

Maya Goettl poses with Heidi Baker after winning the girl's bike. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Bike Safety 9

State Farm Agents offered bike safety inspections to local kids and filled their tires. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments