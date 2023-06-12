A boy learns to keep his balance while riding a bike at the Bike Safety Fun Night. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
A girl chases after a boy eating popcorn on his bicycle. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Heidi Baker, Le Center Police and Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office pose with kids on their bikes and the State Farm bear. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Kids pull up to a stop on the bike safety obstacle course. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Interim Le Center Police Chief Sam Rant leads a bike safety class. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
The Le Center Fire Department stopped by the Bike Safety Fun Night with a fire truck. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Le Center Volunteer Ambulance was available to offer first aid to as kids practiced riding their bikes. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Lions Club contributed to a total of 50 helmets given away to kids participating in the Bike Safety Fun Night. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
Alexander Hernandez, pictured with Heidi Baker, won the free boy's bike in a drawing. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Maya Goettl poses with Heidi Baker after winning the girl's bike. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
State Farm Agents offered bike safety inspections to local kids and filled their tires. (Courtesy of Heidi Baker)
School's out for the summer, but before families hit the trails this season, a brand new Bike Safety Fun Night helped local children get a handle on their handlebars.
