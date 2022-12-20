Surging home values combined with inflationary fuel and salary costs are driving up the local tax burden on Le Sueur County residents.
On Tuesday, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners approved a $25.9 million levy — a $1.3 million increase over last year’s $24.6 million total. Though the levy has increased by 5.2%, tax rates will fall by 7%, decreasing the tax burden on any property that did no see its values rise.
But most residential property owners are likely to see a substantial jump in their tax bill, as a result of recent property valuations in the wake of a hot real estate market.
The average residential property in Le Sueur County witnessed a 20% jump in home value. In 2021, the median home valued at $226,000 is now worth $271,000. That property owner would have paid $1,153 in county property taxes last year and would pay $1,248 in taxes next year — an 8% ($95) increase to their tax bill.
The county is just one of three primary property tax authorities, along with the city/township and school district.
While residential properties skyrocketed in value, commercial and agricultural properties in Le Sueur County have not experienced the same growth. This results in a greater share of the tax burden falling on residential property owners.
"We could have passed a 0% levy, and residential property taxes still would have gone up, just because of the valuation increase, because the tax burden shifted onto those residential properties, because agricultural properties will see reduced taxes, and commercial properties will see reduced taxes,” said County Administrator Joe Martin.
This shift in burden on residents has also played a prominent role in exacerbating the tax impact of levies at the municipal and school district level throughout the county.
Of the $1.3 million increase to levy, around $576,000 is attributed to the needs of the Highway Department. The funds are budgeted to pay off high diesel and roadwork material costs and potential equipment purchases.
This total was cut down from an $850,000 increase in the preliminary levy due to the removal an accounting error which counted a singular bond payment twice.
Around $312,000 in additional levy dollars will be distributed to Public Safety and the Sheriff’s Office for increasing jail, medical care and salary costs. Approximately $200,000 financing the replacement of four squad cars was removed from the levy. Instead, the vehicles will be leased using levy dollars allocated in the 2022 budget.
Approximately $180,000 in new dollars will be funneled to the IT Department for purchasing new Tax/CAMA software and $100,000 will be added to Human Services to finance the increasing demand for service.
An additional $132,000 increase has been allocated to Planning and Zoning. A substantial portion of these funds will aid the development of an electronic permitting system.
Le Sueur County is further considering the hire of a deputy county administrator. The new position and an additional $50,000 for yet to be determined economic development efforts is driving the levy for County Administration up $146,000.
Approximately $287,000 in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan has been allocated into the budget to offset the levy cost of the Public Health Department. Without these funds, the levy would stand at a 6.4% increase.
Le Sueur County is tentatively planning to use the remaining $250,000 from ARPA toward offsetting the 2024 levy.