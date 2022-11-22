Courthouse lights

The Le Center Courthouse Park was decorated in flashing lights for the 2021 Hollydaze Winter Festival (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Center’s 22nd Hollydaze parade is bringing the Christmas spirit to town at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Around 40-50 units featuring local businesses, community organizations, Christmas characters and Santa Claus himself will march down Minnesota Street.


