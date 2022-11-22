Le Center’s 22nd Hollydaze parade is bringing the Christmas spirit to town at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Around 40-50 units featuring local businesses, community organizations, Christmas characters and Santa Claus himself will march down Minnesota Street.
Immediately following the parade, Hollydaze’s sponsor, the Le Center Chamber of Commerce, is lighting up Courthouse Park with holiday lights in a special ceremony. The lights are strung up by a team of dedicated volunteers.
Kids can meet Santa Claus and his reindeer at the Courthouse Park pavilion after the parade. If you’ve been good this year, now is the time to sit on his lap and tell him what you want for Christmas.
Santa Claus isn’t the only visitor traveling to Le Center from up north. Princesses Anna and Elsa from the movie “Frozen” are spending a day away from the kingdom of Arendelle to meet the kids of Le Center.
The winter festival will also feature a live nativity scene as well as a petting zoo. Schell’s Hobo Band is returning to bring live musical entertainment during and after the parade.
