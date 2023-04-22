Ongoing efforts to repair the Elysian School Museum was a major topic of conversation at the Le Sueur County Historical Society annual meeting on Tuesday, April 18, which saw members set goals for the group’s future and re-elect board leadership.
Since the reorganization of Le Sueur County Historical Society in 2019, refurbishing the long closed Elysian Museum out of its decrepit condition has been a top priority for board leadership. The historic Elysian Public School building was converted into a museum in 1965 until it eventually closed to the public after years of wear and tear.
Progress on the project has been slow for the cash-strapped historical society, but the organization is making headway with backing from the Minnesota Historical Society. In December, 2022, the LCHS was awarded a $297,000 grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund to replace the roof and repair the bell tower of the Elysian Museum.
The proposed construction would kick off the first phase of a multi-part, estimated $1.5-1.8 million renovation of the building, replacing the windows, heating, ventilation and electric utilities and improving accessibility with entrances on the west and north sides.
LCHS secretary and grant writer Ruth Collins told membership at the annual meeting the board aims to open up two of the three floors for tours after opening. Historical Society leadership has discussed holding a display of the historic country school classroom in the northwest corner of the first floor, while the eastern side of the museum would host the society’s extensive collection of artwork.
Collins further stated the museum would put an increased emphasis on cultural diversity, with exhibits housing indigenous American artifacts and wardrobes from an assortment of different cultures in the region’s history.
Though the Le Sueur County Historical Society has not been promised future state funding, Collins expressed confidence that the state’s support would not end with the roof replacement.
“The fact they awarded this first round is a commitment. They’re not going to put a roof on that building and people still can’t use it,” said Collins. “To me, that is their commitment. I feel very strongly about that. I have complete confidence the Minnesota Historical Society is seeing this project through.”
But even with financial support from the state, the Historical Society is over $80,000 short of the cash necessary for the repairs.The lowest contractor bid for the roof replacement was approximately $383,000, well above the predicted $300,000. Collins noted the Historical Society’s initial predictions were based on a 2019 conditions assessment on the building, prior to the pandemic and inflation.
If the LCHS can’t scrounge up enough money to make up for the shortfall, Collins said the roof repairs would continue as planned this year, but the bell tower would not be renovated. The Historical Society is currently seeking grant funding from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation. Advisory board member and 50-year Le Sueur County resident Buster West inquired about the historical society’s request at the membership meeting.
As the Historical Society moves to refurbish and eventually reopen the Elysian building, member Terry Davis advised leadership to take cues from the McLeod County Museum in a goal-setting session. He noted the McLeod Historical Society has an extensive storage capacity, allowing them to switch out the contents of the museum and keep the exhibits feeling fresh, and it would serve LCHS to have ample storage space as well.
In the long-term, both Davis and another member urged the board to hire a paid director to manage the facility.
“Volunteers will only get you so far. You need somebody there to help coordinate and do all that stuff,” said Davis. “That takes money, I understand that, but that should be a long-range goal as you get your facility going, you’ll want a director in there.”
Another member asked if Elysian would become the centralized home of the Historical Society now that the museum is being repaired. He noted that there were prior conversations about establishing a centralized office in the county seat of Le Center.
Collins answered that with the amount of money being invested in the Elysian Museum, it would be a waste for the Historical Society Board to not use it.
“We talked about centralizing operations to make a central location for everybody to come to, one of the museums we have left is Elysian and this is still a huge county,” said Collins. “Elysian has a beautiful building, it’s a miss for whoever is going to be on the Historical Society board to not use that building for the meetings.”
Bryce Stenzel, serving as meeting chair in the absence of President Bill Stangler, added that the Historical Society Board had previously expressed interest in acquiring the old jail as an office before moving in a different direction. The old jail has since been converted into the Le Sueur County Public Health building.
After the goal-setting session, the Le Sueur County Historical Society held board elections at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds 4-H building. There was little change in leadership with President Bill Stangler, Vice President Dean Milton Pettis, Treasurer Bonnie Reak and Secretary Ruth Collins all being re-elected. Ron Greenwald, serving an interim position on the board, was elected to his first full term.