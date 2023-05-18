On Tuesday, May 9, Tri-City United Le Center sixth graders became the latest group of students to go down in the 150-year history of the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds one-room schoolhouse.

One room schoolhouse

Tri-City United Le Center sixth graders were the first classes take field trips to the one-room schoolhouse since its reopening. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


One room schoolhouse 2

Retired Le Center schoolteacher Bette Traxler taught students about life in the one room schoolhouse. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
One room schoolhouse 3

Bette Traxler showcases a woodburning furnace which heated the one-room schoolhouse.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments