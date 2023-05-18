On Tuesday, May 9, Tri-City United Le Center sixth graders became the latest group of students to go down in the 150-year history of the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds one-room schoolhouse.
Since 1958, the little white District 75 Schoolhouse has served as a key historic exhibit at the fairgrounds, showing adults and children what life was like for local students and educators in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.
But time wasn’t kind to the wood-framed structure. Originally constructed in 1870, the historic building began to show its age. Floor joists rotted over time, and the roof and entryway fell into disrepair. For many years, the poor conditions forced the schoolhouse to shutter its doors to the public.
The schoolhouse’s status remained in limbo until 2020, when a volunteer group of Le Center community members began raising funds and donations to renovate the building and reopen it to the public. Their efforts were a success and, in the summer of 2022, the community celebrated the schoolhouse’s grand re-opening at the Le Sueur County Fair.
The Le Center community is now using the teaching tool to its fullest potential, as Mr. Hollom and Mrs. Ehler’s sixth grade classes took a field trip to the fairgrounds and became the first groups of students to tour the historic building since its reopening.
Bette Traxler, a retired Le Center schoolteacher, greeted the children as they plopped into the rows of desks where local K-8 students once shared a single classroom.
For Traxler, it was a joy to introduce children to the building and its history. Not only was her mother a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse similar to the one in Le Center, but the schoolhouse was also her favorite attraction at the county fair when she was a girl.
“I am so excited that there was a group that took on this project and reopened it, because this was the spot for me when I was a little kid,” said Traxler. “To think that other kids can see something like this makes me very happy.”
Life in the schoolhouse
One of the first elements of the building Traxler pointed out to the students were the blackboards on the left and right-hand side of the wall. On each board, Traxler had written a list of assignments in chalk for different grade levels.
The instructor explained that since students of all grades shared one classroom and one teacher, the teacher had to meet with each grade one at a time, while the rest of the class worked off assignments on the blackboard. Older students were occasionally assigned to help other students with their work.
“She could only be meeting with one group at a time, so the kids really were part-teacher in this classroom. The older you got, the more responsibility you got to teach all the kids,” said Traxler.
Education focused on the three R’s — reading, writing and arithmetic — which were studied every day, while art classes were held once a week on Fridays.
Students were required to remain quiet while they studied, but if they weren’t, they would feel the swift slap of a ruler on their hand or the back of their neck. However, the discipline kids hated the most wasn’t physical, Traxler told the class. The worst punishment was when a boy was forced to sit on the girls’ side of the room, or vice versa.
In addition to classwork, each student was assigned chores to keep the classroom functioning. Because there was no running water, some kids had to fetch pails from nearby farms. Others clapped erasers or wiped down the blackboards at the end of the school day.
Some kids were tasked with bringing in firewood, which was used in an elongated wood-burning furnace to keep the classroom warm. Sometimes the heat wasn’t enough in the harsh chill of the Minnesota winter, and kids studied at their desks while bundled up in their hats, coats and mittens. But on days where the classroom was temperate, kids would leave their coats on the hooks to be heated up by the furnace so their clothing was nice and toasty for the walk home.
On occasion, the school would put on special performances for holidays, like May Day. Parents brought in clean sheets from their homes, which were strung up on a wire in the front of the classroom like stage curtains, and each student would get up to recite a memorized poem or story about May Day for the community.
In small towns like Le Center, many of the students were related to one another, so the evening performances served as major gatherings.
“Everyone came, and it was just like a big old family,” said Traxler. “All of the students would wear their best clothes and sometimes their best clothes were bib overall because they were all farm kids.”
For lunch, kids would bring meals from home. A common lunchtime dish was bread and molasses, wrapped in newspaper and taken to school in a lunch pail. After being assembled at home in the morning, the bread was usually soggy from soaking in the syrup for several hours by lunch.
At recess, kids play games like Annie-Annie Over, tossing a ball over a nearby woodshed, prisoner’s base and pom-pom-pullaway. The favorite sport of the time was baseball, and both the girls and boys got together to play.
According to Traxler’s research, the entryway to the schoolhouse was once much larger than it is today. At its original location about two miles north of Le Center, the entrance to the school was spacious enough to host dances like the Virginia Reel, the waltz, Irish jigs and the two-step.
While the school year ran from September through May, farmers’ children spent only five months of the year in class. Most kids missed all of September and early October to help their parents harvest crops and spent of much of April and May planting seeds for the growing season.
“It didn’t matter because, guess what? If you couldn’t pass what was on the first grade list, you stayed in first grade. You only got to go to second grade if you had the skills for second grade,” Traxler told Mr. Hollom’s class. “If it took you two years or three years to get through first grade, nobody worried about it. They just said, you’ll get it when it makes sense in your head.”
At the end of the year, students would take state board tests to advance to the next grade level. If a student couldn’t pass their eighth grade board test, they couldn’t go onto high school. They would have to spend another year at the one room schoolhouse or drop out.
Traxler capped off the lesson by quizzing the students with Minnesota history questions that sixth grade students would have been tested on in the schoolhouse. Mr. Hollom’s class answered almost all of the questions correctly, and was only stumped when asked how many counties are in Minnesota. The answer is 87.
Dean Pettis, vice president of the Le Sueur County Historical Society, was proud of the community’s work to create this opportunity for children to learn about how students their age lived in the past. He hoped the schoolhouse would continue to be an educational opportunity for both Le Center students and kids in schools around the region.
“I think that’s the important thing. When you’re a younger person, things are more impressionable to you and we’re hoping to plant seeds for people to like and care about history,” said Pettis.
“To spark an interest in history,” Le Sueur County Historical Society Treasurer Bonnie Reak added. “If other schools and classes are interested, they’re welcome to get a hold of us and come tour it.”
The school building will be open once again during the upcoming Le Sueur County Fair, and Pettis said the public can expect some updates to the interior of heritage building as well.