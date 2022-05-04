After two years of having no choice but to cancel or drastically modify major events, local schools are finally embracing pre-COVID traditions again this spring.
While some innovations developed during the pandemic are likely to stick, local school leaders such as Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente say they didn’t think twice about returning to tradition when it comes to prom and graduation.
Held on April 2 at the Historic Furber Farm in rural Cottage Grove, Faribault’s prom replaced last year’s senior appreciation night. Community members were once again invited to the high school the prom-goers in their fine attire before they departed for the dance.
Even though the virus is hardly eradicated, Bente said that concern over COVID was minimal and high schoolers were delighted to be able to attend prom.
“It was great to see the kid having a great time,” he said. “They really enjoyed it.”
For their upcoming prom, Northfield High School students will be staying closer to home. Students will have a meal catered by Dundas’s Ruth’s on Stafford and a dance at their school.
While Owatonna High School was able to hold a prom last year, it was highly restricted. No participation from the public was allowed, and students were not permitted to bring out-of-town guests.
Principal Kory Kath said that it’s been a relief to be able to scrap those restrictions.
Most local high schools were able to hold mostly traditional graduation ceremonies last spring in the wake of the COVID vaccine’s release. Several schools shifted the ceremony outdoors.
At Owatonna High School, an outdoor graduation ceremony will remain a tradition. Blessed with warm and sunny weather, last year’s ceremony at the high school football field was a favorite of students, staff and parents alike, said Principal Kory Kath.
St. Peter High School has opted to hold its graduation ceremony indoors again. Principal Annette Engeldinger said that while an outdoor ceremony could be appealing, it would also be highly weather dependent.
“It’s really hard to plan to be outdoors,” she said. “If the weather isn’t good then you’re left racing into the gym.”
Graduation and prom aren’t the only events that are shifting back toward normal. Bethlehem Academy Principal Mindy Reeder said she was particularly excited that after a two-year hiatus, the school’s spring play came back, in partnership with the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Given its smaller class sizes, Bethlehem Academy hasn’t had to implement as many COVID restrictions as Faribault Public Schools or other large school districts in the area. Last year’s prom was able to proceed, but with significant restrictions.
This year Bethlehem Academy had a full, open prom. The school has been able to bring back nearly all public events this year. Reeder noted one of the few exceptions was that Grandparents Day was moved from the fall to the spring, but it still saw strong turnout.
“The more we can bring back our traditions, the better it is for our scholars,” she said. “Having these kinds of events is critical to their development.”