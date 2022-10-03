Henry Schendel Rhia Krautkramer

Rhia Krautkramer and Henry Schendel were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Kicking off Tri-City United's Homecoming week, community members gathered in the TCU High School Performing Arts Center on Monday night to witness the coronation of a new Homecoming King and Queen.

Homecoming Candidates

Tri-City United's 2022 Royal Court (left to right): Anna Barnett, Payton Singleton, Emma Kaplan, Makayla Erickson, Queen Rhia Krautkramer, King Henry Schendel, Caden O'Malley, Hank Holicky, Chris Johnson, Dante Juberian. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
King candidates makeover

The Tri-City United Homecoming King candidates showcase the makeovers they received from the Queen candidates. (Left to right): Chris Johnson, Caden O'Malley, Hank Holicky, Henry Schendel and Dante Juberian. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

