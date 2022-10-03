Tri-City United's 2022 Royal Court (left to right): Anna Barnett, Payton Singleton, Emma Kaplan, Makayla Erickson, Queen Rhia Krautkramer, King Henry Schendel, Caden O'Malley, Hank Holicky, Chris Johnson, Dante Juberian. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Tri-City United Homecoming King candidates showcase the makeovers they received from the Queen candidates. (Left to right): Chris Johnson, Caden O'Malley, Hank Holicky, Henry Schendel and Dante Juberian. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Kicking off Tri-City United's Homecoming week, community members gathered in the TCU High School Performing Arts Center on Monday night to witness the coronation of a new Homecoming King and Queen.
From a group of 10 royal candidates, TCU senior Henry Schendel was crowned the Homecoming King and Rhia Krautkramer received the tiara of Homecoming Queen.
The Titan Royalty shared the stage with their fellow candidates Hank Holicky, Chris Johnson, Dante Juberian, Caden O’Malley, Anna Barnett, Makayla Erickson, Payton Singleton and Emma Kaplan.
TCU began the Homecoming week festivities on Monday, Oct. 3 with a parade through Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale. The Titans marching band led the Homecoming candidates, senior Fall athletes and team captains through the three communities.
In the spirit of Homecoming week, TCU is holding a series of fun activities for students from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7. On Monday afternoon, the TCU Queen candidates competed in a makeover contest, applying makeup to the king candidates and some of their favorite teachers.
This year’s Homecoming theme is “Rock Out TCU” and students are invited to dress up in themed attire each day of the week.
Titans showed up in ripped jeans and band t-shirts for “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” day on Monday, Oct. 3, celebrated “Party in the USA” day on Tuesday in red, white and blue and wore all black or all white for Wednesday’s “Black or White” Day.
Jerseys are in for “Jock Jams” day on Thursday and sport school colors for “Rock Out TCU” day on Friday, Oct. 7.
Multiple Varsity teams will be playing at TCU for Homecoming Week.
The girls tennis team faces the Southwest Christian Stars on the TCU Le Center courts at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and girls swim and dive races Lakes International Language Academy in the TCU Montgomery pool at 5 p.m.
Titans football caps off Homecoming Week on Friday, Oct. 7 in a clash with Norwood Young America Raiders at 7 p.m. The halftime show will feature a performance by the Titans Marching Band and introduce the Homecoming King and Queen.
