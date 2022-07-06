From Madison Lake to New Prague, cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family members and charitable donors are gathering at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in a shared mission to build a tomorrow free of cancer.
Friday, July 8 marks the return of the annual Le Sueur County Relay for Life at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center. The 6 p.m. fundraising event is one of thousands of relays across the nation raising money for the American Cancer Society to sponsor cancer research.
As of July 6, the Le Sueur County Relay for Life has raised $25,763 of its $100,000 goal. The committee announced this year's honorary cancer survivor is Julie Harmon of New Prague.
Relay for Life begins with a survivors lap around the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds track. Survivors are invited to begin the relay, followed by friends, family, neighbors and caregivers.
Around the track, participants will observe luminaries lined up from end to end, honoring those who have lost their lives to cancer. At sundown, the candles inside the bags will be lit up as participants take a final lap around the fairgrounds track.
The Relay for Life ends with a fight back ceremony where participants will make a personal commitment to fight back against cancer. This commitment may include preventative measures like quitting smoking or getting a cancer screening test or talking to loved ones about cancer.
