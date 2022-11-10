Grease 2

Isaac Schroeder dances as Kenickie on top of his fixed-up chick magnet Greased Lightin’, next to John Titus as Sonny (left) and Austin Testerman as Roger (right).

Tri-City United High School is the time, is the place, is the motion this month, as the theater department launches its production of “Grease.”


The Tri-City United cast of Grease boogies to “We Go Together.” (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Marty, played by Suazanna Huffins (right) tells her fellow Pink Ladies Rizzo, played by Katie Mulville (center) and Frency, played by Alice Schroeder (left) that she’s engaged to a Marine. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Geo Castro as Doody performs a solo in “Those Magic Changes,” with the Burger Palace Boys.
Sami Tiede as Sandy sings about her whirlwind romance with Danny Zuko in “Summer Nights.”
The Pink Ladies (left to right) Alice Schroeder as Frenchy, Sami Tiede as Sandy, Suazanna Huffins as Marty and Katie Mulville as Rizzo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

