Tri-City United High School is the time, is the place, is the motion this month, as the theater department launches its production of “Grease.”
The hit musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey is bringing the rock and roll, fast cars and teen romance of the 1950s to local audiences at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.
Aven Prigge and Sami Tiede star as Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski, a pair of teens from different worlds who share a brief summer love before the start of the school year. But when Sandy unexpectedly crosses paths with Danny at her new school, Rydel High, the greaser’s womanizing ways inflame tensions with the prim and proper Sandy.
At Rydel High, Sandy is accepted into the Pink Ladies — a gang of girls led by the feisty and cynical Rizzo, played by Katie Mulville. The group is rounded out by beauty school dropout Frenchy (Alice Schroeder), the flirtatious Marty (Suazanna Huffins) and the quirky Jan (Amanda Prigge).
Danny leads his own gang — the Burger Palace Boys — featuring Isaac Schroeder tough guy Kenickie, Geo Castro as rock and roll guitarist Doody, Austin Testerman as the prolific mooner Roger and John Titus as the girl-obsessed Sonny.
Under the direction of Sarah Mejia, students have been buckling down over the past few weeks learning the songs and steps of the iconic musical.
In preparing to perform the role of Kenickie onstage, senior Isaac Schroeder said he watched the 1978 film version three times so he could imitate actor Jeff Conoway’s performance down to his posture and thick East Coast accent.
“It’s really hard adapting to all of Kenickie’s mannerisms and everything that he does in the movie, but overall it’s a very fun character to act in,” said Schroeder. “He’s the stereotypical cool guy so it’s pretty fun.”
There’s a bittersweetness as opening night approaches for senior performers like Suazanna Huffins. On one hand, the fall musical is a return to form for Tri-City United. After two years of pandemic restrictions, the Titans are back to putting on three nightly shows and they’re expecting a sizable audience.
“I’ve heard talk of Friday night probably being the biggest [show.]” said Huffins. “It kind of freaks me out a little bit that we could have almost all these seats filled up for that night.“
But at the same time, the veteran performer is preparing her senior speech as she and her fellow classmates take the stage for their final fall musical. It still doesn’t feel real for Huffins, who grew up watching TCU musicals before performing on stage herself.
“I love being on stage as much as I love watching it,” said Huffins. “I wish I could split myself into two positions. I have enjoyed Ms. Mejia’s musicals since day one. Even before I got into the musicals, I would go all three nights to the musicals and then know every word so on Sunday I would perform them and sing them and dance them all the time. “