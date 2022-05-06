The first time a judge suggested Jeffery Conrad participate in the Rice County Treatment Court, he ran out of the courtroom. When he returned to court he was sent to prison for drug possession.
Conrad was released, fell back into drug addiction and was jailed on new drug charges in 2019.
This time, the now-36-year-old Owatonna resident was ready to be a part of the specialized court for offenders with addiction.
"I was sick of being locked up. I needed to stay out for my kids," Conrad said.
There were a few relapses along the way, but Conrad said Treatment Court has now helped him stay clean for over a year.
“The ceiling is unlimited for you,” Judge Jeffrey Johnson told Conrad Thursday before handing him his Treatment Court diploma.
Another diploma was handed out to Dakota Savoie, 22, one of the youngest ever Rice County Treatment Court graduates. The first-time offender says he does not believe he would have lived to see age 25 if the specialized court had not helped him face his addiction.
Conrad and Savoie are the 31st and 32nd graduates of the Treatment Court, which launched in 2015.
The court is an approximately two-year program open to select non-violent offenders who have a substance addiction.
The court helps participants “build skills with support of a team so they can maintain long-term recovery and just be happy in their lives,” said Johnson, who has presided over the court since it was founded.
Participation requirements include regular appearances before a judge, intensive supervision by a probation officer, frequent drug and alcohol testing, and a curfew.
There are five phases, with participants moving from weekly court appearances, at least weekly meetings with probation, testing at least twice a week and a 9 p.m. curfew, to monthly court appearances and probation meetings, random testing and a 11 p.m. curfew.
Participants also have other individualized requirements, often including NA meeting attendance, counseling, and searching for or maintaining employment.
A high school diploma or GED is required to graduate from treatment court. At least 180 days of sobriety also is required. A failed or missed drug test sends the participant back to 0 days.
A team of court, probation and social services representatives meet before every Thursday afternoon court session to review participants’ progress and setbacks.
Participants then appear one by one in front of Johnson to discuss how they are doing.
“It’s fun to see you proud of yourself. And you should be,” Johnson told one participant Thursday.
“Make sure to keep your options open,” Johnson told another participant who reported he was still looking for employment. “It’s easier to get a different job when you have a job.”
Johnson told the participant he is required to submit at least two job applications per week until he finds employment.
After court adjourned, the judge said he emphasizes problem solving and positive reinforcement.
But offenders don’t get a free pass for mistakes, Johnson added. Treatment Court is more intensive than traditional probation, he said.
“We still hold them accountable. But sometimes in different ways,” Johnson said.
After many tense appearances in front of judges over the years, Conrad said his times in front of Johnson were different.
“He talks to you with respect,” Conrad said. “It’s a super positive environment.”
Savoie said appearing in front of the judge was intimidating at first, but he “got comfortable pretty quickly” after he realized “everyone was there to help you.”
He received help getting into a treatment program, setting a personal budget and finding assistance to pay for his medication, he said.
Savoie is now over 900 days sober, is working at a factory and looking to enroll in a technical school or apprenticeship program in the fall to become an electrician.
“Everything eventually gets better. Just stick with it. Just keep going,” Savoie said is his best advice to future Treatment Court enrollees.
Conrad said his best advice is the same he once received from Johnson: “Be open. Be honest. Trust the team.”
Conrad now works at the Owatonna Hy-Vee and has added a new baby to his blended family with five children.
After a relapse, Conrad said he was sent to an in-patient addiction treatment program and was given the option of leaving the Treatment Court at that time. But he chose to stay in the court program and attend the hearings via Zoom from his treatment center.
“They make you feel like your family,” he said of the Treatment Court team.