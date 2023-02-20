Tri-City United High School wrapped up Snow Week on Friday, Feb. 17 with a showcase of students talents.

Aidan Miland

Aidan Miland opened up the Tri-City United talent show with a saxophone solo of "The Chicken." (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Kylie Anderson

Kylie Anderson premiered as the first vocalist in the TCU talent show, singing "Boyfriend" by Dove Cameron. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Riptide

Alissa Napper and Audrey Krugerud sang "Riptide," by Vance Joy in a duet as the student audience clapped along to the beat. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Eli Morales

Eli Morales sings "Music of the Night" from the hit musical, Phantom of the Opera. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Talent show lights

TCU students wave their phones in the air back and forth during Eli Morales' performance of "Music of the Night." (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dakota Meadows

Dakota Meadows sings "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten in the TCU talent show. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Isaac Schroeder

Isaac Schroeder plays the guitar and sings original songs he wrote with Jack Urtuzuastegui for their band Cilician Gates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Jack Urtz

Jack Urtuzuastegui hits the drums, playing original songs with Isaac Schroeder in their band Cilician Gates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

