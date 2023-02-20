Tri-City United High School wrapped up Snow Week on Friday, Feb. 17 with a showcase of students talents.
Eight students took their voices and instruments to the stage and performed for the student body in the TCU talent show.
Aidan Miland opened the show and got the audience grooving with a jazzy solo saxophone performance of "The Chicken."
Kylie Anderson followed up with a dark, power pop vocal performance of "Boyfriend," by Dove Cameron.
Alissa Napper and Audrey Krugerud were all smiles as they shared the stage and sang "Riptide," by Vance Joy as a duet. When they hit the chorus, Napper and Krugerud had the whole auditorium clapping along.
Eli Morales brought the theatrics, singing "Music of the Night" from the hit musical, Phantom of the Opera. The passionate performance inspired the student audience to light up the flashlights on their phones and wave their devices back and forth.
Dakota Meadows infused some showmanship into her vocal performance of the pop anthem "Fight Song," by Rachel Platten, striking poses as she crossed the stage.
Isaac Schroeder and Jack Urtuzuastegui capped off the talent show performing original rock songs by their band, Cilician Gates. Schroeder sang vocals and played guitar while Urtuzuastegui hit the drums. The duo ended their performance with an announcement that Cilician Gates was releasing their first EP on Wednesday, Feb. 22.