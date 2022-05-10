Roughly 130 Titans attended the post prom party. The students gathered for a a group photo in the morning before taking home their prizes and swag bags from the night before. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Le Sueur-Henderson pulled out the red carpet for its Hollywood themed prom. Pictured are Morgan Gregersen, Ethan Hathaway, Logan Feeney, Rita Flores, Brianna Jones and Conner Schultz. (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)
After two long years, students at Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United could finally celebrate a more normal prom.
On the weekend of April 23, Tri-City United put on a "Game Night" themed prom at the Minnesota Science Museum in St. Paul. Couples lined up at 4 p.m. for the Grand March in the high school gym before boarding buses to the museum.
Titans enjoyed dinner in the museum and were granted access to the building's exhibits in addition to the dance floor.
At midnight, students returned to the high school. They could either go home or take the bus to the post-prom party at the Revival on Main in Montgomery. The party featured a variety of activities including casino games, foosball and karaoke. Students could also get their picture taken in a photo booth or have one drawn courtesy of a caricature artist.
Le Sueur-Henderson brought out the red carpet for a Hollywood-themed prom. Couples got a taste of celebrity life walking the carpet on the high school auditorium stage while flanked by large Oscar statuettes during the Grand March.