After two long years, students at Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United could finally celebrate a more normal prom.

On the weekend of April 23, Tri-City United put on a "Game Night" themed prom at the Minnesota Science Museum in St. Paul. Couples lined up at 4 p.m. for the Grand March in the high school gym before boarding buses to the museum.

Titans enjoyed dinner in the museum and were granted access to the building's exhibits in addition to the dance floor.

At midnight, students returned to the high school. They could either go home or take the bus to the post-prom party at the Revival on Main in Montgomery. The party featured a variety of activities including casino games, foosball and karaoke. Students could also get their picture taken in a photo booth or have one drawn courtesy of a caricature artist.

A student sings karaoke with TCU Principal Alan Fitterer at the post-prom party. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Titans enjoy the view of the Twin Cities skyline from the Minnesota Science Museum. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Titans ate dinner at the Minnesota Science Museum in St. Paul before hitting the dance floor. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
A caricature artist draws TCU students at the post-prom party. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Titans play cards, sing karaoke and ate catered meals during the prom. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Tri-City United offered its students a chance to try their hands at blackjack in the "Game Night" themed prom. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Titans Sydney Whiteis and Justin Lundahl walk the Grand March. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
A party of a dozen TCU prom attendees get their picture taken while dressed to the nines. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Titans play foosball at the post-prom party. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)
Roughly 130 Titans attended the post prom party. The students gathered for a a group photo in the morning before taking home their prizes and swag bags from the night before. (Courtesy of Alan Fitterer)

Le Sueur-Henderson brought out the red carpet for a Hollywood-themed prom. Couples got a taste of celebrity life walking the carpet on the high school auditorium stage while flanked by large Oscar statuettes during the Grand March.

Giants Mason Reinhardt, Gage Bishop, Ryahn Fritz, Morgan Gregersen, Nathan Gregersen and Chole Brandt pose for a picture while dancing. (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)
 
Giants Chloe Brandt and Cooper Vanden Einde dance with their prom dates Cayden Luna and Grant Adams (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)
Sammy Pollack, Lauren Miller, Emily Sullivan and Caroline Tuck pause for a picture at the LS-H prom. (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)
Le Sueur-Henderson pulled out the red carpet for its Hollywood themed prom. Pictured are Morgan Gregersen, Ethan Hathaway, Logan Feeney, Rita Flores, Brianna Jones and Conner Schultz. (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)
Giants Ally Fries, Liz Osborne, Maggie Froehlich, Aerial Ingles, Elsa Strom, Briana Thibadeau, Aexis Otto line up at the LS-H prom. (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)
Alex Stitch and Amanda Greer dance at the Le Sueur-Henderson prom. (Courtesy of Sue Hynes)

