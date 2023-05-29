Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans with Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 and American Legion Post 55 presented the colors and held a three-round volley in honor of the deceased. (Courtesy of Katie May)

The Le Sueur community joined in with services being held across the country on Monday, May 29, to honor the sacrifices of military and men and women who gave their lives to serve their country. 

Memorial Day 2023

A wreath of poppies was laid at the American Legion Veterans Memorial in honor of fallen servicemembers at the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


John Chamberlain

American Legion Post 55 member and active community volunteer John Chamberlain was invited to serve as the Memorial Day guest speaker. (Courtesy of Katie May)
Shannon Frost

VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost served as Master of Ceremonies. (Courtesy of Katie May)
Colleen Johnson

Colleen Jay Johnson reads aloud the names of those who died in wars and veterans who died within the last year. (Courtesy of Katie May)
Bell ring

The bell is rung each time a name belonging to the honored dead is read. (Courtesy of Katie May)

